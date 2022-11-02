Throwback to Sajal Aly and Feroze Khan’s romantic viral video

All celebs and social media users are publicly supporting Alizey Fatima and denouncing Feroze Khan’s shameful action. Numerous well-known celebrities, like Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Ushna Shah, Meera Sethi, and others, are openly criticizing him for locking up this innocent girl for so long.

On the other hand, Dua and Humaima Malick, his sisters, are also getting flak for allowing their brother to commit this horrific crime. Dua Malick has recently defended her brother by referring to him as a smart guy once more. In any case, Feroze Khan is being attacked from every angle in this scene.

Here, we’ve chosen a throwback video of Feroze Khan and Sajal Aly from their earlier dating days. Feroze Khan is seen recounting a time when Sajal Aly accidentally substituted salt for sugar in his tea and, miraculously, still drank it. Sajal saw his deed as a display of his devotion. In this film, the effects of time are clearly visible. This man is undoubtedly cruel to all women. A creator from the Habs drama series has talked about working with him.

She has stated out loud that she had the worst time. Without a doubt, he is unworthy of any lady. Alizey Fatima has had the most difficult period of her life, but those trying moments are now behind her. Power to this young lady. Take a peek at that vintage video.

