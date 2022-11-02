Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Throwback to Sajal Aly and Feroze Khan’s romantic viral video

Throwback to Sajal Aly and Feroze Khan’s romantic viral video

Articles
Advertisement
Throwback to Sajal Aly and Feroze Khan’s romantic viral video

Throwback to Sajal Aly and Feroze Khan’s romantic viral video

Advertisement

All celebs and social media users are publicly supporting Alizey Fatima and denouncing Feroze Khan’s shameful action. Numerous well-known celebrities, like Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Ushna Shah, Meera Sethi, and others, are openly criticizing him for locking up this innocent girl for so long.

On the other hand, Dua and Humaima Malick, his sisters, are also getting flak for allowing their brother to commit this horrific crime. Dua Malick has recently defended her brother by referring to him as a smart guy once more. In any case, Feroze Khan is being attacked from every angle in this scene.

Here, we’ve chosen a throwback video of Feroze Khan and Sajal Aly from their earlier dating days. Feroze Khan is seen recounting a time when Sajal Aly accidentally substituted salt for sugar in his tea and, miraculously, still drank it. Sajal saw his deed as a display of his devotion. In this film, the effects of time are clearly visible. This man is undoubtedly cruel to all women. A creator from the Habs drama series has talked about working with him.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sajal ali (@sajalaly.fg)

Advertisement

She has stated out loud that she had the worst time. Without a doubt, he is unworthy of any lady. Alizey Fatima has had the most difficult period of her life, but those trying moments are now behind her. Power to this young lady. Take a peek at that vintage video.

Also Read

Aliza Sultan brother talks to media about case against Feroze Khan 
Aliza Sultan brother talks to media about case against Feroze Khan 

Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan's divorce gained attention when Aliza Sultan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story