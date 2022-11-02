Throwback when Ayesha Omar sizzles in bold photoshoot

The stunning TV actor, model, and singer, Ayesha Omar has always impressed her fans with her stunning style and performance.

Earlier, the diva appeared in a bold photoshoot and shared a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram that went viral in no time. The Bulbulay star gave us true diva vibes in her pictures.

She really knows how to flaunt her beauty. Earlier, the diva shared a series of sizzling snaps and a video of her trip to Tanzania on Instagram.

Check out her pictures:

Advertisement

She is one of the fashion divas who makes heads turn left and right, wherever she goes. Many of us may know her as her famous TV character, Khubsoorat, the name of which is perfectly on brand for she looks eloquent and fashionable almost all the time.

Also Read Watch: Ayesha Omar leaves fans amused with new video Ayesha Omar leaves fans amused with a new video. Ayesha Omar has...