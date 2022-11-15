“Tich Button” cast wins hearts with power-pack entry at private university in Karachi

“Tich Button” cast wins hearts with power-pack entry at private university in Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
“Tich Button” cast wins hearts with power-pack entry at private university in Karachi

“Tich Button” cast wins hearts with power pack entry at private university in Karachi

Advertisement

Tich Button is an upcoming romantic comedy movie from Pakistan with a star-studded cast. Talented Pakistani director Qasim Ali Mureed is the creator of the feature film. It is his first feature picture, and it is produced by Urwa Hocane, who made her debut as a producer with Tich Button, and Salman Iqbal. The movie’s filming began in February 2019. Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, and Sonya Hussyn are among the actors in the movie.

The cast of the film has made a lovely appearance at the private university in Karachi. The stellar cast including beautiful Sonya Hussyn and dashing Farhan Saeed visited the private university today and nothing compares to the enthusiastic energy of the Karachites. Their appearance is full of entertainment, music, and fun.

Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Advertisement

The movie Tich Button has a lot of big names in it. Urwa Hocane is the one who produced the movie. It is her first movie, and Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussyn, Feroze Khan, and Iman Ali are all in it.

Tich Button will be released in cinemas on 25th Nov 2022.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story