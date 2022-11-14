Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

She is the daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples.

Tiffany made a reference to Boulos’ ancestry by picking her wedding gown.

Advertisement

Tiffany Trump wed Michael Boulos on Saturday In Palm Beach, Florida. Tiffany made a reference to Boulos’ ancestry by picking her wedding gown.

Tiffany, 29, is the half-sister of Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, and Barron Trump and the daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, who were married from 1993 to 1999.

Immediately following Tropical Storm Nicole’s passage through Florida and three days before Donald is anticipated to declare his campaign for the 2024 presidential election, she married Boulos, 25, at the family’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

The family chose the location because “this was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world,” Marla Maples tells. “We are concentrating on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics.”

A social source explains, “Tiffany has never been a people divider,” noting that all of the Trumps were present. “This is a happy family event.”

Tiffany made a reference to Boulos’ ancestry by picking her wedding gown. It’s a Lebanese-American wedding, so Maples, who also wore an Elie Saab gown for her mother-of-the-bride ensemble, says, “We were very pleased to have Elie Saab create the magic.”

Advertisement

Tiffany, who was a newborn at the time of the wedding, reportedly wanted to duplicate Donald and Maples’ unique, 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake for the couple’s cake.

Despite the fact that Donald was said to be in a foul mood following the midterm elections — “he has been upset and ranting like a raging bull for the past couple of days,” a political source tells— Maples claims they tapped him for traditional fatherly duties with the wedding festivities, such as walking his daughter down the aisle and taking part in a father-daughter dance.

The ceremony also included Maples, who spoke a prayer with the congregation. Tiffany’s closest childhood friends were also picked to serve as bridesmaids. Ivanka joined Tiffany’s bridal party and provided “complete support” as she got ready for the big day, a person close to the wedding said.

The insider claims that Marla and Tiffany had been discussing this day for a very long time. She feels she made the best choice for her kid, and she is very proud of her.

Following a chance encounter at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece, Tiffany and Boulos started dating in 2018.

The couple announced their engagement on social media the day before her father left office in January 2021, at the conclusion of his presidency and in the wake of the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

According to a source who spoke to last year, Boulos proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a $1.2-million diamond ring. Boulos is the son of a prosperous Lebanese family with enterprises in Nigeria.

“My engagement to my wonderful fiancé Michael is the most memorable milestone that my family and I have had the privilege of celebrating with them here at the White House. I’m grateful and looking forward to the next chapter! “She also included a picture of herself and Boulos grinning at each other on the White House grounds.

According to insiders, Tiffany considered having a second wedding ceremony in Greece after agreeing to conduct the primary American celebration at Mar-a-Lago, which is located less than two hours north of the couple’s current Miami property.

Her father claims he would make a “very major announcement” regarding his intentions to begin a third presidential campaign on Tuesday at the same club.

The former president staged rallies across the country while continuing to falsely assert that he won the 2020 presidential election and campaigning for far-right candidates running in the midterm elections, putting on plain display his desire to once again rule the country.

This week, a number of the far-right politicians he had supported performed poorly in the polls, leaving him with fewer allies in state and federal governments than he had anticipated and raising concerns about his political savvy.

Advertisement

The youngest daughter of Donald spent the majority of his stay in office out of the public eye and occasionally went weeks or months without speaking to or seeing her father.

They’ve always had a tense relationship, and the presidency made it worse, a Tiffany-related source told in 2018.

Tiffany and her mother both grew up in Calabasas, California, which is one of the reasons she isn’t a member of the close-knit Trump family that swept through Washington from 2017 to 2021. “That was my choice, raising her outside of the spotlight,” Maples said to in 2016.

As previously said by a person familiar with the Trump family, “Tiffany wasn’t able to interact with the family dynamic as closely as Ivanka, Eric, and Donnie Jr. She doesn’t really discuss her father all that much. She has always been pretty family-independent.”

Also Read Donald Trump gave toast at daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding Donald Trump gave a toast at his daughter Tiffany Trump's wedding. Former...