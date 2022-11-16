Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos in Florida

On Saturday, Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in Palm Beach.

Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, were both there.

Tiffany’s wedding had Ivanka Trump as the Maid of Honor.

Advertisement

Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in Palm Beach. Former US President Donald Trump walked his daughter down the aisle at Mar-a-Lago. She is 29 years old. Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, were both there.

Tiffany’s wedding had Ivanka Trump as the Maid of Honor. Sources say that Tiffany, her mother, and Maid of Honor Ivanka all wore Elie Saab. Three days after Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida, Tiffany and Boulos get married.

In 2018, Tiffany and Boulos met at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos. In 2021, when her father’s term as president was over, the two got engaged. Marla Maples called her daughter’s wedding a “joyous family celebration.” She said, “We are focused on this holy marriage and welcoming loved friends and family, not on politics.”

Mike Boulos?

The businesses that Boulos’s family runs are in Nigeria. People say that he proposed to Tiffany in the White House Rose Garden with a $1.2 million diamond ring. Page Six says that SCOA Nigeria and Boulos Enterprises were started by Boulos’s family. He is the brother of Farastafari. Around Thanksgiving 2018, Tiffany is said to have met Michael’s family. Boulos is said to know Tiffany’s half-brothers and sisters, Don. Jr., Ivanka, Eric.

Boulos told Tiffany on Instagram that he was getting married by writing, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our new chapter together.”

Advertisement