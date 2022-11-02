Tiktok star Rabeeca Khan twinning with her mother

Rabeeca Khan is a famous TikToker, YouTube, and Social Media Star.

She has approximately 7.5 million followers on her TikTok account.

She is quickly becoming the most famous person on social media

Advertisement

Rebeeca Khan is a popular TikTok celebrity with a huge fan following. She has amassed a significant amount of fame and success in a very short amount of time. She has more than 7.5 million followers on TikTok, and 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

Rabeeca recently shared her latets pictures with her mother and got all dolled. She is twinning with her mother donning the same outfit.

Have a look:

Advertisement

She looked stunning in a green gown with silver jewelry. She completed her look with minimal makeup and opened her sleek hair into center-parted.

Also Read Rabeeca Khan strikes a cool bridal poses Rebeeca Khan is a hugely popular TikTok celebrity in Pakistan. Her Tik-Tok...