TikTok’s Bella Poarch Divorces Tyler Poarch 3 Years After Privately Getting Married

Bella Poarch has filed for divorce from her husband, Tyler Poarch.

The couple married privately in January 2019.

The TikToker, 25, recently filed for divorce from her three-year husband, Tyler Poarch, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.

According to court documents obtained by E! News on November 7, the couple married privately in January 2019, with their divorce date listed as undetermined. Bella has requested that neither party pay spousal support and has stated that she will keep her last name in the future.

Prior to becoming a social media sensation in 2020 for her TikTok lip-syncing videos, the “Build a Bitch” singer enlisted and served in the United States Navy for approximately three years.

Although the artist has been tight-lipped about her personal life, in a 2021 interview with H3 podcast, she touched on her past heartbreak experiences and confirmed she had been single for about a year, adding that she’s “only had two ex-boyfriends.”

Fans reacted angrily after learning that the singer had been secretly married the entire time they’d known her.

“Bella Poarch being married for 4 yrs and no one knew is the level of privacy I admire,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Bella Poarch took lowkey and privacy to a whole new level. But what I admire the most are her friends/circle for respecting her relationship and privacy.”

Bella, who shot her “Dolls” music video earlier this year, recently opened up about an important lesson Grimes, one of the video’s stars, taught her about overcoming adversity.

