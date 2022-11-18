Timothée Chalamet: ‘Bones and All’ inspired by youth’s struggles

Bones and All stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

Bones and All has been in the news due to its unquestionably disturbing cannibalistic take on romance. Timothée Chalamet, an Oscar nominee, and Taylor Russell, a Gotham Award winner, play Lee and Maren, two outsider teens searching vainly for a place where they fit in with the world—something they seem to discover in one another—in the movie. The only catch is that they both have an intense craving to indulge on human flesh, which eventually leads them on a road trip across America for a type of cuisine tour.

The primary actors and acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino retain the testament that the movie is really a love narrative centred on self-discovery despite the film’s particularly brutal elements.

The group discusses the film and its characters in depth in a recent behind-the-scenes clip that Warner Bros. Chalamet said in the video, “My character is perhaps self-styled as an outsider being his identity into Maren’s new.

They appear to be trying to determine whether their new spouse is secure. The actor’s perception says that viewers will probably watch Lee and Maren struggle with the idea of trusting someone enough to reveal their true selves to them.

He continued by saying that, in his opinion, the film captures the problems that young people today have in trying to fit in or find their people.

He elaborated, “I think it’s an on-the-road love story inspired by the burden we have now as a younger age. His remarks are consistent with those he made during the Venice Film Festival, where he claimed that the increased reliance on social media was causing a “societal breakdown to be in the air.”

Chalamet’s co-star Russell expressed her opinions as part of the behind-the-scenes look, saying that the film is “for everyone who feels alone in the world” because “there is somebody else who is like you.”

Guadagnino enthusiastically said, “I want people to adore these characters, and I want people to not condemn them,” as he threw his support behind his creations.

Bones and All is based on the young adult novel authored by author Camille DeAngelis, which likewise addresses the topic of overcoming your dark side as its main theme, although some may find the comments shocking given the brutal nature of the horror-romance.

Given that Guadagnino earlier stated that the movie’s “shock value” was not its goal, it appears that this attitude was part of his overall vision. Instead, he defined it as a morality story that examines whether these two characters can get above their inherent flaws.

On November 23, Bones and All will be available to view in cinemas. The film’s trailer and behind-the-scenes video are also available to view below.

