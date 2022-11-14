Tom Brady won’t change thing despite Gisele Bündchen’s divorce

Tom Brady won’t change things despite Gisele Bündchen’s divorce.

Football player acknowledged that his problems with relationships had an effect on his career.

Brady told listeners that he was looking for “greater peace of mind.”

Advertisement

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rocky start to the season and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady claims to have “zero” regrets about returning to the NFL.

Brady, 45, spoke to reporters on Friday, “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were thrilled to have me back.”

Brady’s response when asked if he had any career-related regrets was, “Zero, no. Absolutely not.

The great quarterback continued, “I don’t really regret those kinds of things – I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to offer everything I can to this specific chance.

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel and father of three, whose divorce from Bündchen was finalized last month, avoided discussing it in detail.

Brady said of his current team, “I think the frustrating part is we simply haven’t played to the way we’re capable of playing — and that’s for a number of different reasons.

Advertisement

“This is a crucial game for us… With regard to their Sunday game in Germany against the Seattle Seahawks, he continued, “We’ve got to just win this game, and it’ll take care of that.

The football player already acknowledged that his problems with relationships had an effect on his career.

On an episode of his Sirius XM show “Let’s Go!” last month, he remarked, “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through problems that they deal with at work and they deal with at home.”

The good news is that everything is being resolved amicably, and my priorities right now are to take care of my family, especially my children, and to play football as well as I can.

So, that’s what experts do, Brady continued. When it’s time to work, you concentrate at work, and when you get home, you concentrate on the priorities that are at home. You are only able to exert your best efforts. That’s what I’ll just keep doing as long as I’m working and providing for my family.

After announcing his divorce in an Instagram post, Brady told listeners on the most recent episode of the podcast that he was looking for “greater peace of mind.”

Advertisement

He referred to his 9-year-old daughter Vivian and said, “Daddy, you did not have a joyful face out there.” “I’m trying, too! Though I would prefer to be more conscious of how the scowl seems, I am making every effort to improve my mood and mental state.

Brady and Bündchen also have a 12-year-old son named Benjamin. John “Jack” Edward, 15, is Brady’s kid from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

After secretly buying a home in Surfside, Florida, close to her ex’s home, the supermodel has been pictured looking at ease on a family vacation in Costa Rica since announcing their breakup.

Also Read Gisele Bündchen at ease on her trip after divorce from Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen at ease on her trip after divorce from Tom Brady....