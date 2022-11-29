Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Top South Indian films globally: Kantara Ninth, RRR on rise following Japan release
Top South Indian films globally: Kantara Ninth, RRR on rise following Japan release

Top South Indian films globally: Kantara Ninth, RRR on rise following Japan release

Articles
Advertisement
Top South Indian films globally: Kantara Ninth, RRR on rise following Japan release

Top South Indian films globally: Kantara Ninth, RRR on rise following Japan release

Advertisement
  • Kantara Ninth, RRR on the rise following Japan release.
  • Seven of the top 10 highest-grossing films were released in the past twelve months.
  • RRR is another movie that is becoming more popular.
Advertisement

Kantara Ninth, RRR on the rise following Japan release. Seven of the top 10 highest-grossing films were released in the past twelve months, starting with Pushpa in December of last year.

The newest entry to the list is Kantara, which has earned Rs. 396 crores so far and is ninth on the list. Kantara’s worldwide revenue is split between Rs. 359 crores in India and $4.60 million (Rs. 39 crores) elsewhere. The movie is nearing the end of its run and is expected to surpass the 400 crore milestone.

Following its debut in the “country of rising sun” last month, RRR is another movie that is becoming more popular. As of last weekend, the movie had taken in 336,709,530 ($2.34 million) in Japan. This brought its worldwide box office total to Rs. 1132 crores, which is about Rs. 50 crores less than KGF 2. It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact amount because Japan is a market where movies can have incredibly extended shelf lives, but you can anticipate another $2 to $3 million from there.

RRR has a good possibility of winning the Oscars and other big accolades in the West, which might give the movie a run in some Western countries and possibly seal the deal. However, that alone won’t be enough to beat KGF 2.

The following are the top ten South Indian movies by global box office revenue:

    Advertisement
  1. Baahubali: The Conclusion – Rs. 1753 crores
  2. KGF 2 – Rs. 1188 crores
  3. RRR – Rs. 1132 crores
  4. 2.0 – Rs. 666 crores
  5. Baahubali: The Beginning – Rs. 581 crores
  6. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 – Rs. 496 crores
    7. Advertisement
  7. Vikram – Rs. 430 crores
  8. Saaho – Rs. 419 crores
  9. Kantara – Rs. 396 crores
  10. Pushpa: The Rise – Rs. 373 crores

Also Read

“RRR,” starring Ram Charan, receives the esteemed Saturn Award
“RRR,” starring Ram Charan, receives the esteemed Saturn Award

The makers of the film DVV Entertainment took the news to their...

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anthony Ramos Rides in '90s-Set Transformers Sequel Trailer
Anthony Ramos Rides in '90s-Set Transformers Sequel Trailer
Warner Bros. Television seeks DC-Branded animation on Amazon
Warner Bros. Television seeks DC-Branded animation on Amazon
Meghan Markle was right about royal racism?
Meghan Markle was right about royal racism?
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah
Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Mecca
Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Mecca
Dominic West responds to criticism he's 'too attractive to portray Charles'
Dominic West responds to criticism he's 'too attractive to portray Charles'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story