Top South Indian films globally: Kantara Ninth, RRR on rise following Japan release

Kantara Ninth, RRR on the rise following Japan release. Seven of the top 10 highest-grossing films were released in the past twelve months, starting with Pushpa in December of last year.

The newest entry to the list is Kantara, which has earned Rs. 396 crores so far and is ninth on the list. Kantara’s worldwide revenue is split between Rs. 359 crores in India and $4.60 million (Rs. 39 crores) elsewhere. The movie is nearing the end of its run and is expected to surpass the 400 crore milestone.

Following its debut in the “country of rising sun” last month, RRR is another movie that is becoming more popular. As of last weekend, the movie had taken in 336,709,530 ($2.34 million) in Japan. This brought its worldwide box office total to Rs. 1132 crores, which is about Rs. 50 crores less than KGF 2. It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact amount because Japan is a market where movies can have incredibly extended shelf lives, but you can anticipate another $2 to $3 million from there.

RRR has a good possibility of winning the Oscars and other big accolades in the West, which might give the movie a run in some Western countries and possibly seal the deal. However, that alone won’t be enough to beat KGF 2.

The following are the top ten South Indian movies by global box office revenue:

Baahubali: The Conclusion – Rs. 1753 crores KGF 2 – Rs. 1188 crores RRR – Rs. 1132 crores 2.0 – Rs. 666 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – Rs. 581 crores Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 – Rs. 496 crores Vikram – Rs. 430 crores Saaho – Rs. 419 crores Kantara – Rs. 396 crores Pushpa: The Rise – Rs. 373 crores

