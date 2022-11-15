Tori Spelling divorce rumors tackled by Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling divorce rumours tackled by Dean McDermott.

Spelling and McDermott appeared to be rekindling their romance.

McDermott previously acknowledged lying.

Rumours that Dean McDermott and his wife, Tori Spelling, were preparing for divorce were dispelled by the actor.

Everything is fantastic. The world is perfect. In an interview that was published on Monday, the Canadian actor, 55, said of his relationship with the “Beverly Hills, 90210” veteran, 49, “We’re having a lot of fun.

In addition to preparing for the chaos of Thanksgiving and Christmas, he added, “We’re relishing the cold weather.

“I’m thrilled… This year, we’re going to have a sizable potluck with all of our neighbours because we live in a cul-de-sac. I am really anticipating that.

McDermott added in jest that he is “off the market” and is “so sorry” to any female admirers.

More than a year after divorce rumours surfaced, Spelling and McDermott appeared to be rekindling their romance when they were captured on camera enjoying a pizza date in Calabasas, California, on September 1.

After removing their bands during earlier sightings, both were seen wearing their wedding rings. Days later, they were photographed having a tranquil stroll down the beach with Candy Spelling, Spelling’s recently estranged mother.

When Tori stated that she and McDermott slept in different bedrooms in March 2021, she hinted at possible marital problems. The couple wed in 2006.

What do you know? On the show “Jeff Lewis Live” on SiriusXM at the time, the actress revealed, “Right now, my kids and pets sleep in my bed.

When Tori was spotted yelling outside a lawyer’s office that October carrying a notepad with the phrases “custody,” “support,” and “assets” written on it, she fuelled separation rumors.

Soon after, the family of Tori and McDermott, who have four children together (Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5), went to Disneyland. But they separated for the holidays.

But by March 2022, McDermott appeared to have made amends when he publicly lauded Tori in a heartfelt post on Instagram in honor of International Women’s Day.

“Happy International Women’s Day to these amazingly intelligent, creative, powerful, feisty, and humorous Women. That you are in my life is such a blessing. You have my utmost love. The Canadian actor added captions to two pictures of his wife and two pictures of his daughters.

In 2013, McDermott previously acknowledged lying. The couple’s brief Lifetime reality series, “True Tori,” chronicled the effects of his infidelity.