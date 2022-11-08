Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody

Lewis was sentenced to five years of supervised probation, 1,200 hours of community service, and had to pay $150,000 to the family of Zachary Brooks, who was 37 years old at the time of his death.

She admitted to killing Brooks.

She said she killed him accidentally and hurt him on purpose when he died last year.

The 15-year-old runaway and sex trafficking victim Lewis is said to have stabbed Brooks 30 times in the chest, arms, and crotch after sexually abusing her for days.

Lewis said in her plea deal that Brooks picked her up in a parking lot in May 2020 and took her to his apartment, where he made her drink vodka and smoke weed before sexually assaulting her. Lewis said that Brooks went to sleep after the attack. She saw a knife on a nightstand, fought with him, and then left.

“I was filled with anger when I suddenly realized that Mr. Brooks had raped me again,” she said in her statement. “I grabbed the knife from his nightstand and started stabbing him without even thinking about it.”

