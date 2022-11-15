Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating the 47th birthday of her husband, Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating the 47th birthday of her husband, Travis Barker.

On Monday, the Blink-182 drummer’s birthday, The Kardashians star, who is 43 years old, showed him some Instagram love.

“I am so thankful that you were born on this day,” she wrote in the caption for a picture of the two of them. “Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, my soulmate, Travis Barker! You have changed my life forever.”

In the photos, the couple wore sexy outfits. The reality star wore a black corset dress and a pair of matching heels, while Travis wore black pants and a white and orange top with fringe.

Travis posed by putting his head on Kourtney’s upper thigh and close to her chest. He did this to make things hotter. He also kissed her leg and put his hand on her foot.

Also, Kourtney tagged Travis in a sweet letter she wrote on her Instagram Story. It said, “To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely, love, Kourtney.”

Her Instagram Story also had a picture of the back of a plate that said “Travis [loves] Kourtney,” a video of the couple playing the piano together, photos of them cuddling, and a video of Travis carrying her son on his shoulders at Disneyland.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney’s mom, also celebrated Travis’s birthday by posting a sweet message on Instagram with a slideshow of photos of herself, Travis, and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Jenner, 67, wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my son-in-law @travisbarker!!!” “You are the best dad, stepdad, husband, uncle, son, and friend! You are so kind, thoughtful, generous, creative, and talented, and I’m so happy to have you in our family!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

In the post, there was a selfie of Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kourtney, and Travis sitting at a restaurant table and eating. In another picture, Jenner is holding Travis close as the two of them pose for the camera.

Jenner also posted old photos of Kourtney and Travis from their wedding earlier this year and from when Travis asked Kourtney to marry him last year.