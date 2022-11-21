Trevor Noah downplays Dua Lipa dating speculations

“It’s amazing to me how powerful these things are,” Noah said, admitting that he doesn’t like it when the tabloids write about his love life.

Noah talked about a time when he was photographed hugging a “mystery woman,” who turned out to be his friend’s wife.

This happened over the summer, after he had broken up with Minka Kelly.

Advertisement

Trevor Noah didn’t comment on Dua Lipa rumors. The soon-to-be-former “Daily Show” anchor laughed when asked about Lipa, 27, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Noah claimed he doesn’t appreciate when tabloids write about his romantic life. Noah was spotted cuddling a “mystery woman” who was his friend’s wife. After breaking up with Minka Kelly in the summer, this happened.

“Family calls husband and says, ‘Oh my God, Trevor is having an affair with your wife,'” he said. “When my pal stated, ‘I’m in the image,’ they said, ‘The tabloids don’t say that.'”

Noah and Lipa haven’t said much since they were seen on a date at Miss Lily’s in September. A source said the “Levitating” singer was “smitten” with the comedian, who was a “gentleman” all night.

The source said the outing was “definitely a date,” but the two were still “very early” in a relationship. Even though they went home “separately,” they “corner-lip kissed” Our insider said, “Both sides are interested.”

Noah previously dated 42-year-old Kelly. They dated from 2020 to May. The “One Kiss” singer is single after splitting from Anwar Hadid in December 2021.

Advertisement

Also Read I never called entire UK racist, says Trevor Noah Trevor Noah denies saying "the entire UK is racist" in a spoof...