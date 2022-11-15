Tuba Anwar celebrates her birthday in style

Tuba Anwar is a famous Pakistani actress and model.

Tuba celebrates her birthday in style.

She wrote, ‘To healing and growth we cut the cake again in the morning.’

Tuba is a famous Pakistani actress and model. She is the ex-wife of the late famous Pakistani politician and media personality, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Tuba Anwar celebrated her birthday and shared beautiful pictures from the celebrations with her fans and followers on her Instagram account. She captioned her post, “To healing and growth We cut the cake again in the morning.”

Take a look!

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

