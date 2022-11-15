Advertisement
Tuba Anwar celebrates her birthday in style

Tuba Anwar celebrates her birthday in style

Articles
Tuba Anwar celebrates her birthday in style

Tuba Anwar celebrates her birthday in style

  • Tuba Anwar is a famous Pakistani actress and model.
  • Tuba celebrates her birthday in style.
  • She wrote, ‘To healing and growth we cut the cake again in the morning.’
Tuba is a famous Pakistani actress and model. She is the ex-wife of the late famous Pakistani politician and media personality, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Tuba Anwar celebrated her birthday and shared beautiful pictures from the celebrations with her fans and followers on her Instagram account. She captioned her post, “To healing and growth We cut the cake again in the morning.”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Also Read

Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian
Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian

Syeda Tuba Anwar shared a Quranic verse about "Slander (Tohmat)" after a...

 

 

