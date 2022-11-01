Tytyana Miller, daughter of Master P, cause of death revealed

Tytyana Miller, Master P’s daughter, died on May 27.

Master P said he and his family were “dealing with an overwhelming grief.”

The 52-year-old rapper thanked fans for their support at the time.

Tytyana Miller’s cause of death has been made public five months after Master P announced her death.

Tytyana Miller, Master P’s daughter, died, and more information has come to light.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported that the 25-year-old passed away on May 27 as a result of an unintentional fentanyl overdose.

When Master P revealed he and his family were “dealing with an overwhelming grief” as a result of Tytyana’s passing on May 29, fans first learnt about her passing.

The 52-year-old rapper said at the time on Instagram, “We appreciate all of the prayers love and support,” “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Later, two months later, he described the extreme grief he was experiencing.

On CBS Mornings, he said to Gayle King, “It’s hard. “Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission. And I feel like, going to my daughter’s funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral. And I don’t even want to go to no more funerals.”

After a recent rehab stay, Tytyana, who was honest about her addiction on Growing Up Hip Hop, was “on the right track,” according to her father.

The “Make Em’ Say Uhh!” singer continued, “My daughter had a lot of life left in her,” “She was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better.”

Additionally, Master P want to assist other families by sharing his suffering.

He stated, “My sympathy go out to everybody that lost a child,” adding that he is collaborating with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to de-stigmatize the subject. “I said I’m gonna turn my pain into passion and I’m gonna turn it into a purpose because I can’t get my daughter back. I love her. I think about her every day. And it took me and family to go through something that I can’t just stop thinking about but I realized that I have to get out here and help and save other kids.”

