Ulrika Jonsson admits she finds it difficult looking in to mirror

Ulrika Jonsson says she find it difficult looking in to mirror due to her aging appearance

Ulrika Jonsson has admitted that she sometimes avoids looking in the mirror.

The 55-year-old disclosed that she finds it difficult to view her reflection.

Ulrika previously supported Ferne McCann during her controversy.

As she ages, Ulrika Jonsson has become increasingly self-conscious about her appearance.

Jonsson has acknowledged that she sometimes avoids looking in the mirror out of fear of her aging appearance.

The 55-year-old former model and television hostess disclosed that she finds it difficult to view her reflection since her “face is collapsing.”

The well-liked, attractive celebrity feels that growing older is not as enjoyable as she had planned, and she has stated that her insecurities are growing along with her age.

“I admit, I do it daily, I try to avoid mirrors for that very reason because I will look into them and pull everything about me apart,” Ulrika shared.

“In my youth, I might have been displeased by the size of my snout but I always knew a bit of blusher on my cheek made the world a better place. Fast forward to my fifties and putting my face on takes an hour.

“All I see is how my face is collapsing and diminishing – except for the hairs on my chinny, chin, chin. There’s plenty of them,” she stated.

Previously, Ulrika Jonsson supported Ferne McCann during her voice note controversy, conceding that “we all say things we regret” and urging that the show First Time Mum not be canceled.

