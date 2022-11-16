Advertisement
Umair Jaswal trolled for casting as Shoaib Akhtar in biopic

2022-11-16

Umair Jaswal trolled for casting as Shoaib Akhtar in biopic
We are all aware that Shoaib Akhtar, a famous sports star, has had a life filled with accomplishments, popularity, and recognition on a global scale as well as tragic health-related misfortunes. Significant cricket records have also been set by him. Being the quickest bowler in the globe, Shoaib is well-known throughout the world. Many cricketers have been struck to the ground by him. The batters on the ground used to be terrorized by his presence.

The Rawalpindi Express, his impending biopic, is currently making the rounds online. Umair Jaswal revealed that he would be portraying Shoaib Akhtar when he posted the project’s first look. Currently, the poster is trending on Facebook and Instagram. First, have a look at the poster.

Industry associates of Umair Jaswal expressed their gratitude for his participation in the biography of a famous athlete:

Well, the choice to cast Umair Jaswal as Shoaib Akhtar was mocked by the people. They questioned the biggest difference between the two from the filmmakers, asking why they cast Umair as Shoaib Akhtar as he had been a slender and tanned man when he started, but Umair Jaswal is fair, he has that figure, and he also seems too contemporary to be the youthful Shoaib Akhtar. They also made fun of his acting abilities. Check out the comments.

