Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Uorfi Javed copies Hania Aamir’s look from ‘Mere Humsafar’

Uorfi Javed copies Hania Aamir’s look from ‘Mere Humsafar’

Articles
Advertisement
Uorfi Javed copies Hania Aamir’s look from ‘Mere Humsafar’

Uorfi Javed copies Hania Aamir’s look from ‘Mere Humsafar’

Advertisement

Indian actress and reality show Bigg Boss (OTT) contestant Uorfi Javed copied Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s style from her drama serial ‘Mere Humsafar.’

Uorfi Javed has shared a new video on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram. In this video, she is looking very beautiful, copying the style of Haniya Aamir’s famous character ‘Hala’, wearing a light pink dress and wearing Jhumar on her forehead.

Sharing this video, she wrote, ” I love love Halaa and Hania Iykyk.” Hania Aamir also couldn’t stay without praising Uorfi in this video and wrote in the comment section that, “Gorgeous.” 

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Apart from this, social media users are also seen praising Uorfi Javed in this video. It should be noted that the recently broadcast Pakistani serial ‘Mere Humsafar’ on private TV has received great acclaim in many countries, including Pakistan. Actor Farhan Saeed and actress Hania Aamir played the lead roles in this drama.

Also Read

Urfi Javed creates new bold look by using silver over her body, pictures goes viral 
Urfi Javed creates new bold look by using silver over her body, pictures goes viral 

Urfi Javed posted Instagram photos. Silver leaves covered her body. Naaz Joshi...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits worn by Hardik and Natasa for Haldi & Mehendi
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits worn by Hardik and Natasa for Haldi & Mehendi
Mawra Hocane shares alluring pictures from Doha
Mawra Hocane shares alluring pictures from Doha
Carey Mulligan hears her name accidentally called at BAFTA awards
Carey Mulligan hears her name accidentally called at BAFTA awards
Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman to Co-Chair Global Citizen NOW
Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman to Co-Chair Global Citizen NOW
Kiran Tabeir's beautiful photos with her husband and daughter
Kiran Tabeir's beautiful photos with her husband and daughter
Gisele Bündchen recreates her 2004 Rio Carnival look 
Gisele Bündchen recreates her 2004 Rio Carnival look 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story