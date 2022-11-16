Uorfi Javed copies Hania Aamir’s look from ‘Mere Humsafar’

Indian actress and reality show Bigg Boss (OTT) contestant Uorfi Javed copied Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s style from her drama serial ‘Mere Humsafar.’

Uorfi Javed has shared a new video on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram. In this video, she is looking very beautiful, copying the style of Haniya Aamir’s famous character ‘Hala’, wearing a light pink dress and wearing Jhumar on her forehead.

Sharing this video, she wrote, ” I love love Halaa and Hania Iykyk.” Hania Aamir also couldn’t stay without praising Uorfi in this video and wrote in the comment section that, “Gorgeous.”

Have a look:

Apart from this, social media users are also seen praising Uorfi Javed in this video. It should be noted that the recently broadcast Pakistani serial ‘Mere Humsafar’ on private TV has received great acclaim in many countries, including Pakistan. Actor Farhan Saeed and actress Hania Aamir played the lead roles in this drama.

