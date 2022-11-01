Urvashi Rautela comments on Virat Kohli’s viral hotel room video

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli complained about the invasion of his privacy after fan filmed him in hotel room.

A fan uploaded a video of the cricketer’s hotel room.

Actress Urvashi Rautela commented on the video and said it was ‘irreparate’.

Indian cricketer Virat Kolhi criticized a fan on his official Instagram account for filming his hotel room without getting his permission. The internet sensationalized video of Kohli’s room brought up security and privacy issues. Actress Urvashi Rautela, who has frequently made headlines for her altercation with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, expressed her concern about the footage during the controversy. She left a comment on the article saying, “Absolutely!! Immoral, unscrupulous imagine they did the same with a girl’s room #unprincipled # dishonorable.”

However, internet users have labeled this as “This irony by Urvashi though,” A screenshot of the same was taken by a Twitter user and posted there. Thoughtful irony by Urvashi, she noted in the caption. This information came after the actress was charged with traveling to Australia with cricketer Rishabh Pant.

After a fan uploaded a video of the cricketer’s hotel room, Virat Kohli complained about the invasion of his privacy.

This irony by Urvashi though🤯 pic.twitter.com/RflZ8m5iLT Advertisement — feryy (@ffspari) October 31, 2022

Someone please suspend Urvashi Rautela’s all social media accounts https://t.co/4pdGS1oz3z — Faith ❤️ (@KrummYummWatch) November 1, 2022

In the meantime, the video shared by Virat’s admirer provides an in-depth look into his accessories, shoes, kitchen, and personal items. The cricketer perceived the incident as a privacy violation because he was obviously upset by the film. Additionally, he said that he doesn’t like this kind of “fanaticism” and that people shouldn’t use him as “a commodity for amusement.”

He stated in the caption, “They excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy,”

“This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today,” wrote Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor in response to the video. Varun Dhawan, however, referred to it as “Horrible behavior.”