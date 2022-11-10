Advertisement
Urwa Hocane and Resham look beautiful in recent wedding

Urwa Hocane and Resham look beautiful in recent wedding

Articles
Urwa Hocane and Resham look beautiful in recent wedding

Urwa Hocane and Resham look beautiful in recent wedding

  Resham is very spiritual, and we frequently observe her making enormous quantities of Niaz by hand.
  Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress.
  She started her journey as a VJ and was first seen acting in the drama serial 'Khushboo Ka Ghar'.
Resham and Urwa Hocane is a highly well-known artists who had success in both dramas and films and they had a distinguished career. Nowadays we see them in dramas rarely but they both have a huge social media following and shares moments from their personal life with their fans.

Resham is very spiritual, and we frequently observe her making enormous quantities of Niaz by hand. With devastating floods hitting Pakistan, Resham was seen helping out the victims per her capacity. Also, Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She started her journey in Showbiz as a VJ and was first seen acting in the drama serial ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar’ in 2012.

Urwa Hocane and Resham have recently seen the wedding. In the video, they flaunt their angelic looks in white desi attire.

Take a look at the video below:

In professional life, Urwa is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khushboo Ka Ghar, Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti, and many more. and Resham received the Pride Of Performance award from President Arif Alvi.

