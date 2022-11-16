Advertisement
Ushna Shah explains why she refers to industry people as bhai

Ushna Shah explains why she refers to industry people as bhai

  • Ushna Shah explains why she refers to industry people as Bhai.
  • There are several issues that women in the workforce must deal with.
  • Women have created a variety of defence mechanisms to deal with the workplace environment.
Ushna Shah is frank and opinionated, and she expresses what she believes to be true without worrying about the consequences.

Around the world, there are several issues that women in the workforce must deal with. The same is true for Pakistan, where women have created a variety of defence mechanisms to deal with the workplace environment they encounter.

Ushna has now explained why she addresses others in the business as “Bhai.” In order to avoid any potential problems for them later on, many Pakistani women address the males they work with and interact with during the day as “Bhai.” Ushna uses that method for the same purpose.

She explained that no one wants to be addressed as “Bhai” in a professional setting, but if she doesn’t, people start to think differently, which reflects the issue experienced by many women in Pakistani workplaces. She had this to say about the subject.

Many women expressed their agreement with Ushna’s statement online and in forums, while others poked fun at her.

