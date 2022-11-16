Uunchai, Black Panther Wakanda Forever gave strong performances over weekend

Uunchai, Black Panther Wakanda Forever gave strong performances over the weekend.

lack Panther experienced a significant decline in the audience on its first Monday.

Uunchai was able to perform better than it did on its first day.

Advertisement

Uunchai and Black Panther Wakanda Forever gave strong performances over the weekend. Black Panther experienced a significant decline in the audience on its first Monday.

However, Uunchai was able to perform better than it did on its first day. Due to its stronghold, Uunchai has continued to compete for success. Only a little over 480 domestic theatres showed the movie when it first came out.

The number of screens for Uunchai has undoubtedly increased, but it remains to be seen if it will be able to keep up the show count when Drishyam 2 debuts the following week. Black Panther Wakanda Forever, which opened in about 2000 theatres, is unquestionably a success, but the movie might find it difficult to achieve a clean hit status because of the weak hold.

Uunchai decreased from Monday by about 6%. The picture has a real potential of having a very long run because of the hold’s strength and the foot traffic’s continued increase from day one. The film’s controlled release strategy has been successful, as seen by the film’s highly encouraging occupancy rates. The movie has now made a total of Rs. 13.35 cr nett after earning Rs. 1.75 cr nett on Tuesday. If all goes as planned, the week 1 revenue should reach Rs. 16.5 crore net.

On its debut Tuesday, Wakanda Forever brought in Rs. 4.10 crore, down around 15% from Monday. The fall has powerful initials, much like any Hollywood movie. The hold is a little weak, though, given that the movie garnered better reviews than the other two Marvel movies that came out this year. The film’s overall budget is Rs. 51.20 cr. nett. The movie will undoubtedly gross above Rs. 70 crore, but that won’t make it a smash hit like it looked it would following a strong opening weekend.

The following are the day-by-day nett collections for this week’s releases:-

Advertisement

Uunchai: Friday – 1.75 crore rupees

Saturday: 3.45 crore rupees

Sunday: Rs. 4.55 billion

Monday: Rs. 1.85 billion

Monday – Rs. 1.75 crore Tuesday – Rs. 13.35 crore Gross

Wakanda Forever: Black Panther: Friday – Rs. 12.85 cr



Advertisement

Saturday: 14.75 crore rupeesSunday: 14.65 crore rupeesMonday: 4.85 crore rupees

Tuesday: Rs. 4.10 cr. The total, net, is Rs. 51.20 cr.

In a nearby theater, you can see Uunchai and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Also Read Uunchai opens higher on Monday, while Black Panther Wakanda Forever holds steady This week's new releases, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai, did well...