Original High School Musical cast members reunited this week

The reunion was at the Dream It Convention in Paris.

Fans went wild in the comments over the nostalgic get-together

They’re still all on the same side of this.

A number of High School Musical alumni got together this week at the Dream It Convention in Paris. Director Kenny Ortega’s Instagram page released a snapshot of female protagonist Vanessa Hudgens posing with former cast members Corbin Bleu, Bart Johnson, and Lucas Grabe on November 12. The filmmaker added the hashtag “#hsmforever” to the picture.

Fans went wild in the comments over the nostalgic get-together, with one fan writing, “Okay, now I’m freaking out!” and another commenting, “This is so epic! It’s amazing to see you guys together after all these years.”

The original crew has come back together numerous times before. In the midst of the coronavirus epidemic in 2020, the majority of the cast—including Vanessa, Lucas, Corbin, Monique Coleman, and Ashley Tisdale—had a reunion on Zoom. Zac is notably missing.

A sequel to the original High School Musical debuted the following year as a Disney Channel Original Movie. High School Musical 3: Senior Year was presented in theatres

Disney+ previewed plans for High School Musical 4: The Reunion earlier this year. This streaming film will be produced exclusively in the universe of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Along with Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh, Corbin, Monique, Lucas, and Bart have all agreed to participate in the endeavor.

Even though Vanessa and Zac have no plans to reprise their roles as Gabriella and Troy, they still miss their time as Wildcats. The actress went back to East High School in Salt Lake City in June and posted a video of herself exploring the location while the original High School Musical’s song “Breaking Free” played. A few weeks later, Zac posted a photo to Instagram of himself posing in the same spot with his fist raised, writing, “Do you… Get rid of me “—each a nod to the cult classic The Breakfast Club from 1985.

But Vanessa later clarified that neither of their visits had anything to do with the upcoming High School Musical 4 or with each other.

“My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake—he’s a baseball player,” Hudgens told in a feature published in October. “So he was at the field and I had rented a car and I was like, ‘I want to go check it out and take some pictures for old time’s sake.'”

As why her co-star and ex-boyfriend was spotted there? Vanessa quipped, “What can I say? I’m a trendsetter.”

