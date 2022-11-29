Varun Dhawan & Anees Bazmee discusses idea of collaborating on feature film

Varun Dhawan & Anees Bazmee discusses the idea of collaborating on a feature film.

Varun is now preparing for the release of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal.

Anees has already mentioned a movie starring Varun.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan & Anees Bazmee were talking about working together on a big film in July 2022. Varun is now preparing for the release of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal.

The two have been talking about several comic book concepts the director had for Varun for the past six months. And now, according to those familiar with the situation, Varun and Anees have a great idea for a project.

“Varun and Anees are in discussions to collaborate for the first time in 2019. Varun has expressed interest in Anees’ effort to create an original action comedy because it is both original and blatantly entertaining. He is waiting to hear the final narration, and once he does, the team will start the paperwork, a person familiar with the situation said, adding that there is plenty of room for both action and humour in the concept.

Zee Studios and Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions will co-produce the movie. Since all of the talent’s availability dates are being worked out, the movie will start shooting sometime in 2019. “Anees Bhai is eager to explore new territory in the comic industry after horror humour and family comedy. His writing is absurd and entertaining, and the Indian audience will not have seen the humorous gags before. For the time being, Varun is enthused about the fundamental idea,” the insider continued.

Along with the previously mentioned movie, Anees is also starring alongside Shahid Kapoor in an outright comedy entertainer that will start filming early in the following year. “Anees is currently collaborating with fresh artists. Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be his next two roles after Kartik Aaryan, the insider said.

Varun is now preparing for the release of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal. He appears in the movie alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which is described as a slice-of-life comedy. The actor will shortly begin filming for the Samantha and Raj & DK television series Citadel India. He is in negotiations for a number of other significant movies, and we will provide an update soon. “He has not yet decided on the lineup following Bawal. The source concluded, “Talks are ongoing, and he will make a decision before the end of this year.

Advertisement

Anees has already mentioned a movie starring Varun. He had stated, “Varun and Anees met lately and discussed the notion of working together. I’m now searching for the best tale for our partnership. We have a strong emotional connection, so our first movie together needs to have a great storyline. When the time is appropriate, you will be aware of it. It appears that the concept has finally been implemented.

Also Read Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan congratulate each other Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn are on top. Varun and Kriti Sanon's...