Varun Dhawan opens up on his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction

The promotion for Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie Bhediya is keeping him busy these days. Amar Kaushik is in charge of directing the movie, which stars Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. It is being made by Dinesh Vijan and will be in theatres on November 25. Varun recently talked about his health and his struggle with Vestibular Hypofunction in the middle of all these big promotions.

The latest news about Varun Dhawan’s health

A few days ago, the actor from Badlapur said that he has a rare health condition called Vestibular Hypofunction, which means that the balance system in his inner ear doesn’t work right.

In the most recent update, posted Monday evening, Varun said that he is doing much better than before and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support.

Varun sent out a tweet that said, “Hey, guys! I know I recently did an interview in which I said that my health wasn’t at its best. The amount of care and love that followed has made me feel small and has actually given me a lot of energy to get better.”

“I’d like to let everyone who has been worried know that I’m doing much better thanks to yoga, swimming, physical therapy, and a change in my lifestyle. The most important thing is to get some sun. Most of all, the blessings of Bhagwan,” Varun wrote on Twitter.

Varun Dhawan’s struggle with a condition called Vestibular Hypofunction

Varun told India Today, when talking about how things have changed in his life since Covid-19, “Don’t you think that as soon as we opened doors, we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started working on my movie JugJugg Jeeyo so hard that it felt like I was running for office. I don’t know why, but I put myself under so much stress.”

He went on to say, “I just gave up a while ago. I didn’t understand what was going on. I had something called vestibular hypofunction, which makes it hard to keep your balance. But I really pushed myself. No one is asking why we are running in this race, we are just doing it. I think that we are all here for a bigger reason. I’m trying to find mine, and I hope everyone else does, too.”

On the work front, Dhawan will be in the action movie Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with Janhvi Kapoor.

