Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  Entertainment
Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak met his children after four years

Articles
Veena Malik is a model and media celebrity from Pakistan who eventually took her kids to meet their father, Asad Khattak.

Khattak met his children for two hours on the court’s directive after four years. Veena afterward departed the SHC facility with the kids. He said it was a good meeting. “I feel happy to have met my children after four years. It’s my legal right to see them,” he said in an informal chat with reporters after the court hearing.

Khattak added that he was attempting to get in touch with Maulana Tariq Jameel, a preacher for the Tableeghi Jamaat, to ask him to, if possible, play a part in the situation. According to Veena, she has never prevented her ex-husband from seeing their kids.

Earlier on Wednesday, a single-judge bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) led by Justice Salahuddin Pahnwar heard Veena’s appeal challenging a family court’s decision in the custody dispute between the divorced couple. Due to a SHC order, Veena brought both of her kids into the courtroom.

Parents make the best judge when it comes to deciding who gets to keep their kids, according to Justice Panhwar. The judge recommended the couple try to resolve their issues outside of court. “We are working hard on this. We anticipate a resolution,” the petitioner’s attorney added.

Also Read

‘I was very impressed by Maulana Tariq Jamil,’ Veena Malik 
‘I was very impressed by Maulana Tariq Jamil,’ Veena Malik 

Veena Malik and Mishi Khan, actors and TV hosts, recently sat down...

