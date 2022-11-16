Vicky Kaushal uses fun video with Karan to herald debut of Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal uses a fun video with Karan to herald the debut of Govinda Naam Mera.

Vicky Kaushal has repeatedly shown his acting prowess in a variety of roles.

Vicky and Karan discuss Vicky’s part in movies in the amusing video.

One of Bollywood’s most well-known actors, Vicky Kaushal has repeatedly shown his acting prowess in a variety of roles in movies like Masaan, Raazi, URI, and many others. The actor’s upcoming film alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani is Govinda Naam Mera.

The actor has now stated that the movie will be released on an OTT platform, which has been highly awaited by fans. Vicky and the movie’s producer, Karan Johar, announced the news in a humorous video. The video had admirers in fits of laughter!

“From Kabhi liberator to Kabhi commando. KJo declared, “Dukh tera khatam hi nahi hota hai.” He continues by saying that Vicky is now a celebrity and that he should perform more “masaledaar” acts. Karan continues, “I want to see fun Vicky.” He then presents Vicky with a fresh idea, but it’s not what the actor had in mind.

Karan Johar offers Vicky another movie when he appears unsure about the part. Vicky is informed that he can either perform Student of the Year 3 or KJo’s Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky agrees to Govinda Naam Mera in a hilarious way to cap off the entertaining video. Vicky wrote, “Picked the #FunVicky option,” announcing the movie’s OTT premiere. We’ll talk soon. Sambhaal lena, watch @disneyplushotstar for the upcoming #GovindaNaamMera! Watch the video down below.

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani are the stars of Govinda Naam Mera. Shashank Khaitan is the writer and director, and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are the co-producers.

Vicky Kaushal will also appear in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, a biopic movie based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, in addition to Govinda Naam Mera. Additionally, he has Sara Ali Khan in the untitled follow-up film from Laxman Utekar.