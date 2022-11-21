Vicky Kaushal “was very happy” when shooting for ‘Govinda Naam Mera’

Vicky Kaushal on Govinda Naam Mera: ‘I was hungry to do a film where I didn’t have to cry’.

He will co-star alongside Sara Ali Khan in the next film by Laxman Utekar.

He also has a biopic titled Sam Bahadur based on the biography Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky Kaushal revealed his thoughts about working on Govinda Naam Mera during the film’s trailer premiere event.

Vicky revealed during the ceremony, “A year before I heard the narration, Shashank had told me he’s writing something ‘paagal’ with me in mind. I knew nothing apart from this. He later narrated the story. I was hungry to do a film where I didn’t have to cry.”

“Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya. I was very happy.”

At the trailer launch ceremony for Sanju, the actor also claimed that his relatives loved his performances in the flicks, but had one complaint: ‘that he doesn’t sing or dance in his films.’

With Govinda Naam Mera, they can finally watch a masala film starring him, said Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal is one of India’s top actors, recognized for his roles in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, Raazi, and Sanju.

