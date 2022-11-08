Victoria Beckham worried the Nicola Peltz fight would “cheapen” her brand

If the Transformers star’s controversy continues, the clothes designer worries that industry leaders may turn against her.

Anna has supported the Beckhams in Vogue, and Vic doesn’t want to alienate her or that demographic.

Now, the outlet says, she wants to be on the American cover.

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham is worried that her fight with her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, will hurt her brand and her friendships with people like Anna Wintour. The fashion designer is worried that the bigwigs in her field will turn their backs on her if the drama surrounding the Transformers star doesn’t end soon.

A person with knowledge of the situation told the magazine that Victoria Beckham, who is married to David Beckham, is trying to make up with Nicola to save her brand, Beckham.

“Vic is worried that the rift is turning off some of her high-end pals in the fashion industry, particularly Anna Wintour, which is why she is taking action,” the insider added.

“Anna has championed the Beckham family in Vogue, and Vic doesn’t want to run the risk of falling out of favour with her or that crowd.”

Victoria has been on Vogue covers all over the world, including in Britain, India, Paris, and Germany. Now, the outlet says, she wants to be on the American cover.

“She still wants to be considered for the cover of American Vogue every now and then, and she has been worried that if this family row drags on, the family will be considered more like the Osbournes at the height of their reality fame, rowing on MTV, rather than a sophisticated family,” the source added.

Advertisement

“Everyone agrees the feud looks messy, and Vic should be the one to try and clean it all up because it seems as though Nicola has no interest in doing it.”

The source went on to say that the former Spice Girl has “spent a lifetime building up the Beckham brand” and that she won’t let her fight with Nicola ruin it.

Also Read Prince Harry’s memoir begins with Princess Diana’s death Prince Harry could start his autobiography, Spare, from when his mother, Princess...

“Vic has been stubborn up until now, but she’s tired of it. The fact that people say it could hurt their brand has made her realise she needs to take matters into her own hands.

“She has to be the one in control, and that means being the one who has to smooth everything out,” the source added.