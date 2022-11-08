Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Victoria Beckham worried the Nicola Peltz fight would “cheapen” her brand
Victoria Beckham worried the Nicola Peltz fight would “cheapen” her brand

Victoria Beckham worried the Nicola Peltz fight would “cheapen” her brand

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham worried the Nicola Peltz fight would “cheapen” her brand

Victoria Beckham

Advertisement
  • If the Transformers star’s controversy continues, the clothes designer worries that industry leaders may turn against her.
  • Anna has supported the Beckhams in Vogue, and Vic doesn’t want to alienate her or that demographic.
  • Now, the outlet says, she wants to be on the American cover.
Advertisement

Victoria Beckham is worried that her fight with her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, will hurt her brand and her friendships with people like Anna Wintour. The fashion designer is worried that the bigwigs in her field will turn their backs on her if the drama surrounding the Transformers star doesn’t end soon.

A person with knowledge of the situation told the magazine that Victoria Beckham, who is married to David Beckham, is trying to make up with Nicola to save her brand, Beckham.

“Vic is worried that the rift is turning off some of her high-end pals in the fashion industry, particularly Anna Wintour, which is why she is taking action,” the insider added.

“Anna has championed the Beckham family in Vogue, and Vic doesn’t want to run the risk of falling out of favour with her or that crowd.”

Victoria has been on Vogue covers all over the world, including in Britain, India, Paris, and Germany. Now, the outlet says, she wants to be on the American cover.

“She still wants to be considered for the cover of American Vogue every now and then, and she has been worried that if this family row drags on, the family will be considered more like the Osbournes at the height of their reality fame, rowing on MTV, rather than a sophisticated family,” the source added.

Advertisement

“Everyone agrees the feud looks messy, and Vic should be the one to try and clean it all up because it seems as though Nicola has no interest in doing it.”

The source went on to say that the former Spice Girl has “spent a lifetime building up the Beckham brand” and that she won’t let her fight with Nicola ruin it.

Also Read

Prince Harry’s memoir begins with Princess Diana’s death
Prince Harry’s memoir begins with Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry could start his autobiography, Spare, from when his mother, Princess...

“Vic has been stubborn up until now, but she’s tired of it. The fact that people say it could hurt their brand has made her realise she needs to take matters into her own hands.

“She has to be the one in control, and that means being the one who has to smooth everything out,” the source added.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the success of her most recent film
Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the success of her most recent film
Liam Neeson talks about why he was worried Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’
Liam Neeson talks about why he was worried Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’
Kartik Aaryan and his parents were spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple
Kartik Aaryan and his parents were spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple
Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary
Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary
Ryan Reynolds says his house is a
Ryan Reynolds says his house is a "zoo" after having fourth child
Ashton Kutcher reveals surprising obsession 'Coffee with orange juice'
Ashton Kutcher reveals surprising obsession 'Coffee with orange juice'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story