Victoria Fuller Admits Throwing a Glass at Johnny, Greg Defends Timeline: ‘Viall Files’

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo broke up with Johnny DePhillipo in July.

Since then, they’ve been arguing about when they broke up.

She broke down in tears during an interview with him on Nick Viall’s podcast.

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo answered some of the most important questions about her broken engagement to Johnny DePhillipo and other things during the season 8 Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

“I’m so f–king tired. If I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to,,” Victoria, 29, said during the joint interview with Greg, also 29, on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday, November 29, breaking down in tears. “I should be able to move on. … I never cheated on Johnny.”

In the November finale, which was filmed in July, Johnny, 26, asked Victoria to marry him, and she said yes. Since then, the two have argued in public about when they broke up. Victoria told Us Weekly that they broke up “three weeks” after they left Mexico.

“There was a chance that we might be able to work toward something. Splits are hard to understand, right? We all know that, right? “It would be crazy of me to say that I stopped talking to anyone,” the Bachelor season 24 alum said earlier this month. “We broke up three weeks later, and a short time after that, we were done for good.”

Johnny told Us that they didn’t break up until the middle of September. He also said that things changed when Victoria’s friend Greg, who she met in 2021, showed up at Nick’s girlfriend Natalie Joy’s birthday party in late August.

Johnny told Us, “I wasn’t at the party.” “I just know that after that day, things kind of changed.”

Victoria and Greg’s relationship became public when they were seen together in Rome in October.

The Bachelorette season 19 alum told Us that it hurt to see his ex-fiancee move on so quickly. “It just made me think that nothing she said mattered anymore, and I had my suspicions and thought there was always something going on. Then you can’t help but wonder, “When did it start?” It’s kind of strange.”

When Johnny and Victoria’s breakup was shown on November 22, Victoria said that Johnny called her a “f—king c—t” and asked, “If you don’t cook or clean, what do you bring to a relationship as a woman?” The person from Florida denied the accusations and also said that the person from Virginia Beach once threw a wine glass at him. Even though the accusation was taken out of the show, Nick asked about it on Tuesday.

“When things get toxic so fast … and it’s already getting to the point of, you know, I’m yelling at him, he’s calling me terrible names, maybe I’m throwing a wine glass here and there,” Victoria said, arguing that she wasn’t aiming for Johnny when the glass was thrown. “Whatever, it’s out there. When it gets toxic that quick, I’m not gonna stay.”

