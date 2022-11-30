Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Victoria Fuller Admits Throwing a Glass at Johnny, Greg Defends Timeline: ‘Viall Files’
Victoria Fuller Admits Throwing a Glass at Johnny, Greg Defends Timeline: ‘Viall Files’

Victoria Fuller Admits Throwing a Glass at Johnny, Greg Defends Timeline: ‘Viall Files’

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria Fuller Admits Throwing a Glass at Johnny, Greg Defends Timeline: ‘Viall Files’

Victoria Fuller Admits Throwing a Glass at Johnny, Greg Defends Timeline: ‘Viall Files’

Advertisement
  • Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo broke up with Johnny DePhillipo in July.
  • Since then, they’ve been arguing about when they broke up.
  • She broke down in tears during an interview with him on Nick Viall’s podcast.
Advertisement

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo answered some of the most important questions about her broken engagement to Johnny DePhillipo and other things during the season 8 Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

“I’m so f–king tired. If I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to,,” Victoria, 29, said during the joint interview with Greg, also 29, on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday, November 29, breaking down in tears. “I should be able to move on. … I never cheated on Johnny.”

In the November finale, which was filmed in July, Johnny, 26, asked Victoria to marry him, and she said yes. Since then, the two have argued in public about when they broke up. Victoria told Us Weekly that they broke up “three weeks” after they left Mexico.

“There was a chance that we might be able to work toward something. Splits are hard to understand, right? We all know that, right? “It would be crazy of me to say that I stopped talking to anyone,” the Bachelor season 24 alum said earlier this month. “We broke up three weeks later, and a short time after that, we were done for good.”

Johnny told Us that they didn’t break up until the middle of September. He also said that things changed when Victoria’s friend Greg, who she met in 2021, showed up at Nick’s girlfriend Natalie Joy’s birthday party in late August.

Johnny told Us, “I wasn’t at the party.” “I just know that after that day, things kind of changed.”

Advertisement

Victoria and Greg’s relationship became public when they were seen together in Rome in October.

The Bachelorette season 19 alum told Us that it hurt to see his ex-fiancee move on so quickly. “It just made me think that nothing she said mattered anymore, and I had my suspicions and thought there was always something going on. Then you can’t help but wonder, “When did it start?” It’s kind of strange.”

When Johnny and Victoria’s breakup was shown on November 22, Victoria said that Johnny called her a “f—king c—t” and asked, “If you don’t cook or clean, what do you bring to a relationship as a woman?” The person from Florida denied the accusations and also said that the person from Virginia Beach once threw a wine glass at him. Even though the accusation was taken out of the show, Nick asked about it on Tuesday.

“When things get toxic so fast … and it’s already getting to the point of, you know, I’m yelling at him, he’s calling me terrible names, maybe I’m throwing a wine glass here and there,” Victoria said, arguing that she wasn’t aiming for Johnny when the glass was thrown. “Whatever, it’s out there. When it gets toxic that quick, I’m not gonna stay.”

Also Read

The ‘Shrinking’ trailer features Jason Segel and Harrison Ford breaking rules
The ‘Shrinking’ trailer features Jason Segel and Harrison Ford breaking rules

It stars Jason Segel as a therapist who decides to ditch his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Helen Skelton wants to get rid of items she owe with Richie Myler
Helen Skelton wants to get rid of items she owe with Richie Myler
Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 amasses INR 4.3 crore on Day 14
Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 amasses INR 4.3 crore on Day 14
Dwayne Johnson's First Request as SNL Host
Dwayne Johnson's First Request as SNL Host
Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya to enter INR 50 crore club soon
Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya to enter INR 50 crore club soon
Suniel Shetty says Akshay Kumar inspires him
Suniel Shetty says Akshay Kumar inspires him
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh can play any role
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh can play any role
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story