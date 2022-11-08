Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Kiss, Confirming Rumors

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo started dating after Bachelor in Paradise.

They were seen together in a TikTok video posted by Nick Viall.

Sources tell that the two are “getting very serious”.

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were recently seen getting intimate in a TikTok video.

On Nov. 6, Nick Viall shared a 14-second video of Bachelor Nation members, including newlyweds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, eating dinner before cutting to Victoria clutching Greg’s hand on his lap. In another photo, the Bachelor alum, who competed for Peter Weber’s affections in 2020, has her arm over Greg and appears to kiss him.

Nick wrote “Soft launch” in the comments, implying their chemistry.

Victoria competes in Bachelor in Paradise’s eighth season. On Nov. 1, Victoria went on a date with Alex Bordyukov, but she was still seeing Johnny DePhillipo.

So Victoria left the show single? Bachelor Nation sources told E! News that Victoria and Greg started dating after Bachelor in Paradise.

“They were in the same social settings and totally hit it off,” the insider explains. “They are really cute around each other and you can tell they really like one another.”

And it seems Victoria and Greg have found their own paradise, with the source noting that the two are “getting very serious.”

“They have talked about moving in together soon,” the insider shares, “and what that would look like for them.”

What allegedly occurred in Mexico that caused Victoria to find love elsewhere besides Bachelor in Paradise? Just make sure to watch the season finale, which will be broadcast in two parts on November 21 and 22 on ABC.

