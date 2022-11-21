View the Full Winners List for the American Music Awards 2022!

Kelly Rowland calms the AMAs crowd after Chris Brown’s victory
The American Music Awards 2022 have begun!
The annual fan-voted awards show, which featured a star-studded lineup of well-known figures from the music industry and beyond, was held on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Many of the honorees left with trophies for their achievements.
With a total of eight nominations, including artist of the year, Bad Bunny came in first. He may tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year if he were to triumph in all eight categories. Un Verano Sin Ti, his most recent record, is competing for best Latin and pop album honours.
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Drake were not far behind him, each with six. Swift and Beyoncé competed head-to-head for female pop artist and pop album while all three were up for artist of the year.
Meanwhile, the artist of the year category included The Weeknd, Harry Styles, and Adele, who each received five nods. All three received nominations for favorite pop album, with 30 each for Harry’s House and Dawn FM.
Swedish House Mafia, Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, and Anitta were all first-time candidates at the AMAs this year.
This year’s Icon Award went to Lionel Richie, who also received the 18th trophy overall at the yearly event.
Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems, and Wizkid also performed at the ceremony, which was hosted by Wayne Brady. D-Nice served as the event’s house DJ.
The winners’ list, which will be updated throughout the evening, is listed below.
Artist of the Year:
.@taylorswift13 is your Artist of the Year ❤️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Z8f2FVOv7Q
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
New Artist of the Year:
We 🫶 you @DoveCameron.
Congrats on your FIRST American Music Award! 🏆 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/PCdCIlGKH6
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
Collaboration of the Year:
Favorite Touring Artist:
Favorite Music Video:
Big congrats on winning Favorite Music Video at the #AMAs, @taylorswift13! pic.twitter.com/nluMHUhZlR
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
Favorite Male POP Artist:
Favorite Female POP Artist:
Favorite POP Duo Or Group:
Favorite POP Album:
“Red (Taylor’s Version)” wins for Favorite Pop Album! Congrats to @taylorswift13 👏 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/VtzQNI7jsw
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
Favorite POP song:
Favorite Male Country Artist:
Favorite Female Country Artist:
Favorite Country Duo Or Group:
Give it up for your #AMAs Favorite Country Duo or Group, @DanAndShay! pic.twitter.com/rxHOEkirxb
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
Favorite Country Album:
Favorite Country Song:
Congrats to #AMAs winner @MorganWallen! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/nkx7fZ2o05
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 20, 2022
Favorite Male HIP-HOP Artist:
Favorite Female HIP-HOP Artist:
Favorite HIP-HOP Album:
Favorite HIP-HOP song:
Favorite Male R&B Artist:
Favorite Female R&B Artist:
Favorite R&B Album:
Favorite R&B Song:
Favorite Male Latin Artist:
Favorite Female Latin Artist:
CONGRATS, @Anitta!!!!
YOU just won the #AMAs for Favorite Female Latin Artist! 👏 pic.twitter.com/VtlnK2hUhf
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
Favorite Latin DUO OR GROUP:
Favorite Latin Album:
Favorite Latin Song:
Favorite ROCK Artist:
