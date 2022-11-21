View the Full Winners List for the American Music Awards 2022!

The awards were held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny came in first with eight nominations, including artist of the year.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Drake were not far behind.

The American Music Awards 2022 have begun!

The annual fan-voted awards show, which featured a star-studded lineup of well-known figures from the music industry and beyond, was held on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Many of the honorees left with trophies for their achievements.

With a total of eight nominations, including artist of the year, Bad Bunny came in first. He may tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year if he were to triumph in all eight categories. Un Verano Sin Ti, his most recent record, is competing for best Latin and pop album honours.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Drake were not far behind him, each with six. Swift and Beyoncé competed head-to-head for female pop artist and pop album while all three were up for artist of the year.

Meanwhile, the artist of the year category included The Weeknd, Harry Styles, and Adele, who each received five nods. All three received nominations for favorite pop album, with 30 each for Harry’s House and Dawn FM.

Swedish House Mafia, Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, and Anitta were all first-time candidates at the AMAs this year.

This year’s Icon Award went to Lionel Richie, who also received the 18th trophy overall at the yearly event.

Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems, and Wizkid also performed at the ceremony, which was hosted by Wayne Brady. D-Nice served as the event’s house DJ.

The winners’ list, which will be updated throughout the evening, is listed below.

Artist of the Year:

Adele Bad Bunny Beyoncé Drake Harry Styles Taylor Swift The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year:

Dove Cameron GAYLE Latto Måneskin Steve Lacy We 🫶 you @DoveCameron. Congrats on your FIRST American Music Award! 🏆 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/PCdCIlGKH6 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022 Collaboration of the Year: Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix" Future ft. Drake & Tems – "WAIT FOR U" Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" Favorite Touring Artist: Bad Bunny Coldplay Ed Sheeran Elton John The Rolling Stones Favorite Music Video: Adele – "Easy On Me" Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" Harry Styles – "As It Was" Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film Big congrats on winning Favorite Music Video at the #AMAs, @taylorswift13! pic.twitter.com/nluMHUhZlR — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022 Favorite Male POP Artist: Bad Bunny Drake Ed Sheeran Harry Styles The Weeknd Favorite Female POP Artist: Adele Beyoncé Doja Cat Lizzo Taylor Swift Favorite POP Duo Or Group: BTS Coldplay Imagine Dragons Måneskin OneRepublic Favorite POP Album: Adele – 30 Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti Beyoncé – Renaissance Harry Styles – Harry's House Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor's Version) The Weeknd – Dawn FM "Red (Taylor's Version)" wins for Favorite Pop Album! Congrats to @taylorswift13 👏 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/VtzQNI7jsw — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022 Favorite POP song: Adele – "Easy On Me" Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Harry Styles – "As It Was" Lizzo – "About Damn Time" The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" Favorite Male Country Artist: Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Walker Hayes Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood Lainey Wilson Maren Morris Miranda Lambert Taylor Swift Favorite Country Duo Or Group: Dan + Shay Lady A Old Dominion Parmalee Zac Brown Band Give it up for your #AMAs Favorite Country Duo or Group, @DanAndShay! pic.twitter.com/rxHOEkirxb — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022 Favorite Country Album: Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones Luke Combs – Growin' Up Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor's Version) Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album Favorite Country Song: Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" Cody Johnson – "'Til You Can't" Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter – "Thinking 'Bout You" Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan – "Buy Dirt" Morgan Wallen – "Wasted on You" Congrats to #AMAs winner @MorganWallen! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/nkx7fZ2o05 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 20, 2022 Favorite Male HIP-HOP Artist: Drake Future Kendrick Lamar Lil Baby Lil Durk Favorite Female HIP-HOP Artist: Cardi B GloRilla Latto Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Favorite HIP-HOP Album: Future – I NEVER LIKED YOU Gunna – DS4EVER Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Lil Durk – 7220 Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0 Favorite HIP-HOP song: Future ft. Drake & Tems – "WAIT FOR U" Jack Harlow – "First Class" Kodak Black – "Super Gremlin" Latto – "Big Energy" Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" Favorite Male R&B Artist: Brent Faiyaz Chris Brown GIVĒON Lucky Daye The Weeknd Favorite Female R&B Artist: Beyoncé Doja Cat Muni Long Summer Walker SZA Favorite R&B Album: Beyoncé – Renaissance Drake – Honestly, Nevermind Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic Summer Walker – Still Over It The Weeknd – Dawn FM Favorite R&B Song: Beyoncé – "BREAK MY SOUL" Muni Long – "Hrs And Hrs" Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – "Smokin Out The Window" SZA – "I Hate U" Wizkid ft. Tems – "Essence" Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny Farruko J Balvin Jhayco Rauw Alejandro Favorite Female Latin Artist: Anitta Becky G Kali Uchis KAROL G ROSALÍA CONGRATS, @Anitta!!!! YOU just won the #AMAs for Favorite Female Latin Artist! 👏 pic.twitter.com/VtlnK2hUhf — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022 Favorite Latin DUO OR GROUP: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga Calibre 50 Eslabon Armado Grupo Firme Yahritza Y Su Esencia Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti Farruko – La 167 J Balvin – JOSE Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI Favorite Latin Song: Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" Becky G x KAROL G – "MAMIII" KAROL G – "PROVENZA" Rauw Alejandro – "Todo de Ti" Sebastián Yatra – "Dos Oruguitas" Favorite ROCK Artist: Imagine Dragons Machine Gun Kelly Måneskin Red Hot Chili Peppers The Lumineers Congrats @machinegunkelly on your win for Favorite Rock Artist! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/KQw6OQVGio — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022 Favorite ROCK song: Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young" Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy" Kate Bush – "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" Måneskin – "Beggin'" Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer" We 🫶 you @DoveCameron. Congrats on your FIRST American Music Award! 🏆 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/PCdCIlGKH6 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022 Favorite ROCK Album: Coldplay – Music of the Spheres Ghost – Impera Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1 Machine Gun Kelly – mainstream sellout Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love Favorite Inspirational Artist: Anne Wilson for KING & COUNTRY Katy Nichole Matthew West Phil Wickham Favorite GOSPEL Artist: CeCe Winans DOE E. Dewey Smith Maverick City Music Tamela Mann Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Diplo Marshmello Swedish House Mafia The Chainsmokers Tiësto Favorite Soundtrack: ELVIS Encanto Sing 2 Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 Top Gun: Maverick Favorite AFROBEATS Artist: Burna Boy CKay Fireboy DML Tems Wizkid Favorite K-POP Artist: BLACKPINK BTS SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER TWICE