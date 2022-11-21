View the Full Winners List for the American Music Awards 2022!

Advertisement
  • The awards were held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
  • Bad Bunny came in first with eight nominations, including artist of the year.
  • Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Drake were not far behind.
The American Music Awards 2022 have begun!

The annual fan-voted awards show, which featured a star-studded lineup of well-known figures from the music industry and beyond, was held on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Many of the honorees left with trophies for their achievements.

With a total of eight nominations, including artist of the year, Bad Bunny came in first. He may tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year if he were to triumph in all eight categories. Un Verano Sin Ti, his most recent record, is competing for best Latin and pop album honours.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Drake were not far behind him, each with six. Swift and Beyoncé competed head-to-head for female pop artist and pop album while all three were up for artist of the year.

Meanwhile, the artist of the year category included The Weeknd, Harry Styles, and Adele, who each received five nods. All three received nominations for favorite pop album, with 30 each for Harry’s House and Dawn FM.

Swedish House Mafia, Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, and Anitta were all first-time candidates at the AMAs this year.

This year’s Icon Award went to Lionel Richie, who also received the 18th trophy overall at the yearly event.

Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems, and Wizkid also performed at the ceremony, which was hosted by Wayne Brady. D-Nice served as the event’s house DJ.

The winners’ list, which will be updated throughout the evening, is listed below.

Artist of the Year:

  1. Adele
  2. Bad Bunny
  3. Beyoncé
  4. Drake
  5. Harry Styles
  6. Taylor Swift
  7. The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year:

  1. Dove Cameron
  2. GAYLE
  3. Latto
  4. Måneskin
  5. Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the Year:

  1. Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
  2. Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
  3. Future ft. Drake & Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
  4. Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
  5. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Favorite Touring Artist:

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Coldplay
  3. Ed Sheeran
  4. Elton John
  5. The Rolling Stones

Favorite Music Video:

  1. Adele – “Easy On Me”
  2. Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
  3. Harry Styles – “As It Was”
  4. Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
  5. Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Favorite Male POP Artist:

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Drake
  3. Ed Sheeran
  4. Harry Styles
  5. The Weeknd
    Favorite Female POP Artist:

    1. Adele
    2. Beyoncé
    3. Doja Cat
    4. Lizzo
    5. Taylor Swift

    Favorite POP Duo Or Group:

    1. BTS
    2. Coldplay
    3. Imagine Dragons
    4. Måneskin
    5. OneRepublic
    Favorite POP Album:

    1. Adele – 30
    2. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
    3. Beyoncé – Renaissance
    4. Harry Styles – Harry’s House
    5. Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
    6. The Weeknd – Dawn FM
    Favorite POP song:

    1. Adele – “Easy On Me”
    2. Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
    3. Harry Styles – “As It Was”
    4. Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
    5. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

    Favorite Male Country Artist:

    1. Chris Stapleton
    2. Cody Johnson
    3. Luke Combs
    4. Morgan Wallen
    5. Walker Hayes

    Favorite Female Country Artist:

    1. Carrie Underwood
    2. Lainey Wilson
    3. Maren Morris
    4. Miranda Lambert
    5. Taylor Swift
    Favorite Country Duo Or Group:

    1. Dan + Shay
    2. Lady A
    3. Old Dominion
    4. Parmalee
    5. Zac Brown Band
    Favorite Country Album:

    1. Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones
    2. Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
    3. Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album
    4. Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
    5. Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album

    Favorite Country Song:

    1. Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”
    2. Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”
    3. Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”
    4. Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”
    5. Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”

    Favorite Male HIP-HOP Artist:

    1. Drake
    2. Future
    3. Kendrick Lamar
    4. Lil Baby
    5. Lil Durk

    Favorite Female HIP-HOP Artist:

    1. Cardi B
    2. GloRilla
    3. Latto
    4. Megan Thee Stallion
    5. Nicki Minaj
    Favorite HIP-HOP Album:

    1. Future – I NEVER LIKED YOU
    2. Gunna – DS4EVER
    3. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
    4. Lil Durk – 7220
    5. Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0

    Favorite HIP-HOP song:

    1. Future ft. Drake & Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
    2. Jack Harlow – “First Class”
    3. Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”
    4. Latto – “Big Energy”
    5. Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

    Favorite Male R&B Artist:

    1. Brent Faiyaz
    2. Chris Brown
    3. GIVĒON
    4. Lucky Daye
    5. The Weeknd
    Favorite Female R&B Artist:

    1. Beyoncé
    2. Doja Cat
    3. Muni Long
    4. Summer Walker
    5. SZA

    Favorite R&B Album:

    1. Beyoncé – Renaissance
    2. Drake – HonestlyNevermind
    3. Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic
    4. Summer Walker – Still Over It
    5. The Weeknd – Dawn FM

    Favorite R&B Song:

    1. Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”
    2. Muni Long – “Hrs And Hrs”
    3. Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”
    4. SZA – “I Hate U”
    5. Wizkid ft. Tems – “Essence”
    Favorite Male Latin Artist:

    1. Bad Bunny
    2. Farruko
    3. J Balvin
    4. Jhayco
    5. Rauw Alejandro

    Favorite Female Latin Artist:

    1. Anitta
    2. Becky G
    3. Kali Uchis
    4. KAROL G
    5. ROSALÍA
    Favorite Latin DUO OR GROUP:

    1. Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    2. Calibre 50
    3. Eslabon Armado
    4. Grupo Firme
    5. Yahritza Y Su Esencia
    Favorite Latin Album:

    1. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
    2. Farruko – La 167
    3. J Balvin – JOSE
    4. Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
    5. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI

    Favorite Latin Song:

    1. Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
    2. Becky G x KAROL G – “MAMIII”
    3. KAROL G – “PROVENZA”
    4. Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”
    5. Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas”

    Favorite ROCK Artist:

    1. Imagine Dragons
    2. Machine Gun Kelly
    3. Måneskin
    4. Red Hot Chili Peppers
    5. The Lumineers
