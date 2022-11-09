Vikings Travis Fimmel Joins ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’

Advertisement
  • Travis Fimmel will play Desmond Hart in Dune: The Sisterhood.
  • The spin-off series is set 10,000 years before the events of the movie.
  • The show is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.
It has been revealed that Vikings actor Travis Fimmel will join the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood, the planned spin-off series set 10,000 years before the events of the movie. This news comes just before the series begins filming in Budapest, Hungary.

Desmond Hart, a charismatic soldier, is portrayed by Fimmel. He will purportedly acquire the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood because of his mysterious past. Fimmel is most known for playing Ragnar Lothbrok, one of the main characters in the first four seasons of the historical drama Vikings. As a result, it’s simple to see how he may portray Desmond Hart.

According to reports, the events in Dune: The Sisterhood, which is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, occur 10,000 years before those of Frank Herbert’s original 1965 novel and Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film. The narrative follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they battle evil powers that put humanity’s future and the Bene Gesserit order’s beginnings in danger. The sitcom was created by Diane Ademu-John, who also serves as co-showrunner, writer, and co-creator. Along with co-showrunner Alison Schapker, Ademu-John is the project’s executive producer. The first episode of the show will be directed by Emmy Award winner Johan Renck (Chernobyl, Breaking Bad), who will also executive produce.

‘Vikings’: Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha laments Queen Elizabeth’s death
‘Vikings’: Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha laments Queen Elizabeth’s death

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick played Lagertha in the famous TV series Vikings....

