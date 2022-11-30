Vin Diesel Honors Paul Walker on his 9th death anniversary

Vin Diesel posted a photo of himself and Paul Walker to Instagram.

The actor has been very close to Paul for more than a decade.

love you and miss you, Vin captioned the image from November 29

Advertisement

Paul Walker remains a constant in Vin Diesel’s thoughts.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor posted a flashback photo of himself and the late actor to Instagram to mark the nine-year anniversary of Paul’s passing. “Nine years… love you and miss you,” Vin captioned the image from November 29.

At the age of 40, Paul perished in an automobile accident on November 30, 2013. Vin was very close to Paul, who he costarred with in five Fast & Furious movies, for more than a decade, and in the years since his passing, he has spoken out about the enormous loss he has experienced.

Immediately following the tragedy of his passing, Vin shared a touching tribute in honor of him and his legacy.

“Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now… and the profound impact, your full life has had on it, on Us… on me,” Vin wrote on Facebook at the time, referring to his nickname for Paul.

He continued, while paying homage to Paul’s Fast & Furious character Brian O’Conner, “I will always love you Brian, as the brother you were… on and off screen.”

Advertisement

Vin said he visited some of the actor’s loved ones after his death, and learned a great lesson in the process.

“I thought they needed my strength, but realized when I got there and broke down before his family, that it was I who needed theirs,” he wrote. “His mother hugged me and said, I am so sorry… I said sorry? You’re the mother who lost a son?… She said yes, but you lost your other half.”

Paul’s 24-year-old daughter Meadow, whom Vin led down the aisle at her wedding in 2021, and Paul’s brother Cody Walker are other people he maintains close ties with.

Vin reflected on how Paul’s counsel as a father to Meadow had aided him when he was expecting his own child last year.

Advertisement “I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me,” Vin recalled in a November 2021 Instagram post. “You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.” Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement It turns out that Vin’s daughter Hania (he shares the 14-year-old with Paloma Jiménez) went on to have a major role in Meadow’s nuptials years later. “The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor,” Vin continued. “How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did.” Also Read Vin Diesel surpasses Prince William to become hottest bald man Vin Diesel left behind Prince William in the list. He garnered a... Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement