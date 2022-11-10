Warren Beatty accused of coercing minor to have relations through predatory grooming

Warren Beatty was accused of coercing minors to have relations through predatory grooming.

A lady has filed a lawsuit against Warren Beatty on the grounds that the actor allegedly forced her into having intercourse with him in 1973 while she was a child.

The plaintiff, Kristina Charlotte Hirsch, who is now a resident of Louisiana, filed the case on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that she had a chance encounter with the “Bonnie and Clyde” Academy Award candidate while he was filming a scene and that he showed her “undue attention.”

Hirsch claimed that Beatty, who is now 85, would “repeatedly compliment her appearance” and even provided her his contact information.

Hirsch claims that Beatty often contacted her during that year, took her along on automobile trips, offered to help her with her homework, and extended an invitation to his live-in hotel.

Hirsch, who was then between the ages of 14 and 15, also said that Beatty, who would have been in her mid-35s at the time, had spoken to her several times “about losing her virginity.”

He “used his position and stature as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with [her] on several occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex, and finally coerced sexual intercourse [when she was a] small child,” according to the woman who made the claim.

Hirsch called Beatty’s actions “oppressive, spiteful, and vile in that it was done with purposeful contempt for [her] rights and safety” and accused him of “predatory grooming.”

Hirsch claimed that she was “initially pleased” by Beatty’s interest and thought the two were dating.

Hirsch is seeking compensation for psychological, mental, and emotional pain and is asking for a jury trial. She claims that the alleged sexual assault has caused her to have “problems with trust and control” and difficulty relating to individuals in positions of authority.