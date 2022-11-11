Warren Beatty accuser describes alleged rape.

She is asking for trial & seeking compensation for her suffering from mental, emotional, & psychological pain.

The accuser of Warren Beatty went into detail about the statutory rape she claims she suffered at his hands four years before she filed a lawsuit against the actor.

In 2018, Kristina Charlotte Hirsch uploaded a YouTube video titled “WARREN BEATTY STATUTORY RAPE STATEMENT: Sexual Abuse of Children and Teen females in Hollywood.” Hirsch, who is now 85, sued Beatty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

She said, “In 1973, I was a 14-year-old virgin,” in the selfie-style video that Hirsch shot outside.

On the set of his thriller-drama “The Parallax View,” she said she was “brought and introduced to” the actor, who would have been approximately 35 at the time, for the “purposes of sexual pandering by an adult.”

Hirsch asserted that she was “unaware” of what was going on at the time and that the two “continued on a connection” that she thought was “special” from the spring of 1973 until January 1974.

She claimed that she has come to understand that Beatty was “supposedly” committed a crime against her over the previous 44 years by raping her, coercing her into having oral intercourse with him, having oral sex with her, sodomizing her, and physically and mentally abusing her.

Our patience is a virtue, she continued, and “our time is God’s time.” By the grace of God, we kindly request that all predators, pedophiles, hebephiles, and those who are ill turn from their sins and seek help.

When Hirsch’s video was being made, she identified herself as Pastor Tina St. Claire and claimed to be an ordained minister in the Unitarian Church.

She requested an interview with Anderson Cooper to discuss her claims as she closed her message.

Hirsch, who is currently residing in Louisiana, said in her lawsuit that Beatty had “predatory groomed” her and forced her into having intercourse with him while she was a juvenile.

She claimed in her lawsuit, which was able to obtain on Wednesday, that the Oscar winner showed her “undue attention” when they first met on the set of the movie. He also allegedly made repeated comments about her appearance, called her frequently, took her along with him when he went on road trips, offered to help her with her homework, and extended an invitation to his live-in hotel.

She claimed that he had repeatedly spoken to her “about losing her virginity” and that his actions had been “oppressive, spiteful, and vile in that they were done with conscious disdain for [her] rights and safety.”

Hirsch is asking a jury trial and seeking compensation for his suffering from mental, emotional, and psychological pain.