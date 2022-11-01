Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WATCH: Aima Baig feels “Richie Rich” in the viral video

WATCH: Aima Baig feels “Richie Rich” in the viral video

Articles
Advertisement
WATCH: Aima Baig feels “Richie Rich” in the viral video

WATCH: Aima Baig feels “Richie Rich” in the viral video

Advertisement

Aima Baig is a talented young Pakistani singer who has won the audience’s adoration and acclaim with her captivating voice. The music business has received many successful songs from Aima.

Aima Baig just uploaded a video of herself with hands full of shopping bags as she feels Rich at the beginning of the month.

Have a look:

E

Earlier the singer performed with her father shared her beautiful Umrah journey with her fans and also gives useful tips to touch Khana e Kaba during Tawaf.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

Aima also posted photos of herself and her father on their Umrah trip. The singer appears to be enjoying her quiet and calm time in Makkah. The Malang singer also sent a nice message that says, “Rabi-ul-Awal has so far been the most tranquil period of my life.

Advertisement

Also Read

Aima Baig claims her father’s health affected by trolling and rumors
Aima Baig claims her father’s health affected by trolling and rumors

Aima Baig, a singer, talked about how the cheating claim against her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have re-teamed for a sports drama
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have re-teamed for a sports drama
Prince Harry 'loss list of promises' for King's Coronation
Prince Harry 'loss list of promises' for King's Coronation
Prince Harry's visit at King's coronation may raise questions about his role
Prince Harry's visit at King's coronation may raise questions about his role
Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' expose her identity?
Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' expose her identity?
Salma Hayek said switching roles in
Salma Hayek said switching roles in "Magic Mike 3" was "Empowering”
Fan pleading with the King Charles to 'bring back Prince Harry'
Fan pleading with the King Charles to 'bring back Prince Harry'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story