WATCH: Aima Baig feels “Richie Rich” in the viral video

Aima Baig is a talented young Pakistani singer who has won the audience’s adoration and acclaim with her captivating voice. The music business has received many successful songs from Aima.

Aima Baig just uploaded a video of herself with hands full of shopping bags as she feels Rich at the beginning of the month.

Have a look:

Earlier the singer performed with her father shared her beautiful Umrah journey with her fans and also gives useful tips to touch Khana e Kaba during Tawaf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

Aima also posted photos of herself and her father on their Umrah trip. The singer appears to be enjoying her quiet and calm time in Makkah. The Malang singer also sent a nice message that says, “Rabi-ul-Awal has so far been the most tranquil period of my life.

