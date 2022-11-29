Advertisement
WATCH: Amar Khan grooves to 90s pop classic song

WATCH: Amar Khan grooves to 90s pop classic song

WATCH: Amar Khan grooves to 90s pop classic song

WATCH: Amar Khan grooves to 90s pop classic song

Amar Khan is a Pakistani television actress, director, and writer. She played the role of Neelofur in the 2018 supernatural series Belapur Ki Dayan. She further appeared in leading roles in Ghughi and Dil-e-Bereham.

Amar Khan is one of Pakistan’s most talented and beautiful actresses, who are well-known for their outstanding acting abilities in dramas. Apart from acting, these stunning actresses have incredible dancing abilities, as evidenced by their dancing videos!

A viral video of Amar Khan’s thrilling dance on the 90s pop classic has gone viral like wildfire. The Baddua star’s incredible skills lit up the dance floor.

Watch her dance video here: https://www.facebook.com/galaxylollywoodofficial/videos/439910458343048/

Amar fans lauded her fascinating dance. The stunner’s dancing video received so many likes and lovely comments.

