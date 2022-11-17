Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
WATCH: ‘Betiyaan’ famed Qudsia Ali recreates viral dance on ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aja’

Articles
A young girl’s dance video went viral a few days ago. Due to the girl’s expressiveness and flawless dance technique, the video of her performing the old song “Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aja” went viral. Many people edited her video. A lot of people criticized the adorable young girl’s viral dance video as well. After the video went viral, people started copying the dance and imitating her movements. In Pakistan, people are now publishing their videos online because it has grown popular.

Drama serial Betiyaan famed Qudsia Ali joined the craze. She is seen dancing to the popular song Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aja with co-actor Tanya Hussain in the video. She imitated her movements and facial expressions, wearing the same color of parrot green and leaving her hair loose. Watch how she dances;

