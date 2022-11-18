Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Watch: Farhan Akhtar shares video of daughter Akira singing on stage
Watch: Farhan Akhtar shares video of daughter Akira singing on stage

Watch: Farhan Akhtar shares video of daughter Akira singing on stage

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Farhan Akhtar shares video of daughter Akira singing on stage

Watch: Farhan Akhtar shares video of daughter Akira singing on stage

Advertisement
  • Farhan Akhtar shared a video of his daughter Akira on his Instagram handle.
  • Dandekar reacted to her daughter’s concert video.
  • Farhan wrote, ‘You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going .. the world is your oyster.’
Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar is an Indian actor, director, screenwriter, playback singer, producer, and television host who works in Hindi films.

Farhan posted a video of his daughter Akira to his Instagram account. In the video, Akira can be seen singing “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Tori Kelly. He wrote his daughter a nice note. His wife, the singer Shibani Dandekar, was one of the people who watched the video of Akira’s concert.

Farhan wrote, “You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going .. the world is your oyster. @shannondonaldmusic big hug (you know why) Shout out to the incredible band on stage last night @chaituontheroll @viviandsouza @rahulwadhwani29 @linfomation.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Advertisement

Also Read

Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar share warm note after World Cup loss
Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar share warm note after World Cup loss

Bollywood celebrities are feeling conflicted after England defeated India by 10 wickets...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Blake Lively attended a
Blake Lively attended a "Mean Girls" audition
Sumbul Touqeer, Bigg Boss 16 contestant has returned to television
Sumbul Touqeer, Bigg Boss 16 contestant has returned to television
Meghan Markle 'scared' Prince William on first meeting
Meghan Markle 'scared' Prince William on first meeting
Kylie Jenner accepts Kim Kardashian is favorite above all sisters
Kylie Jenner accepts Kim Kardashian is favorite above all sisters
Chuku Modu to make his comeback Dr. Jared Kalu in
Chuku Modu to make his comeback Dr. Jared Kalu in "The Good Doctor" on March 6
Pankaj Tripathi: Acting is like oxygen; if you don't do it, you'll die
Pankaj Tripathi: Acting is like oxygen; if you don't do it, you'll die
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story