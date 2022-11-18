Watch: Farhan Akhtar shares video of daughter Akira singing on stage

Farhan Akhtar shared a video of his daughter Akira on his Instagram handle.

Dandekar reacted to her daughter’s concert video.

Farhan wrote, ‘You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going .. the world is your oyster.’

Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar is an Indian actor, director, screenwriter, playback singer, producer, and television host who works in Hindi films.

Farhan posted a video of his daughter Akira to his Instagram account. In the video, Akira can be seen singing “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Tori Kelly. He wrote his daughter a nice note. His wife, the singer Shibani Dandekar, was one of the people who watched the video of Akira’s concert.

Farhan wrote, “You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going .. the world is your oyster. @shannondonaldmusic big hug (you know why) Shout out to the incredible band on stage last night @chaituontheroll @viviandsouza @rahulwadhwani29 @linfomation.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) Advertisement

Also Read Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar share warm note after World Cup loss Bollywood celebrities are feeling conflicted after England defeated India by 10 wickets...