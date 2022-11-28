Watch: Fawad Khan celebrates 41st birthday in style

On his birthday, Fawad Afzal Khan, who is known as the “King of Lollywood,” deserves a lot of praise. This year, the great actor turned 41. The star of the movie Humsafar, who is best known for his role in Humsafar, cut a cake with a Maula Jatt theme. Maula Jatt is his highest-grossing movie to date.

Sadaf Fawad Khan, his loving wife, and a group of actors, including Sanam Saeed, Ahmad Ali Akbar, Amna Babar, Bilal Lashari, and Gohar Rasheed, who have been Khan’s best friends for a long time, went with him. The intimate birthday party was full of luxury.

He has 1.6 million followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials Fitrat, Barzakh, Hamain Aazma, Kahan Hai Tu, Shor Macha, Hamesha, Satrangi, and many more.

