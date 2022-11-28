Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Watch: Fawad Khan celebrates 41st birthday in style

Watch: Fawad Khan celebrates 41st birthday in style

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Fawad Khan celebrates 41st birthday in style

Watch: Fawad Khan celebrates 41st birthday in style

Advertisement

On his birthday, Fawad Afzal Khan, who is known as the “King of Lollywood,” deserves a lot of praise. This year, the great actor turned 41. The star of the movie Humsafar, who is best known for his role in Humsafar, cut a cake with a Maula Jatt theme. Maula Jatt is his highest-grossing movie to date.

Sadaf Fawad Khan, his loving wife, and a group of actors, including Sanam Saeed, Ahmad Ali Akbar, Amna Babar, Bilal Lashari, and Gohar Rasheed, who have been Khan’s best friends for a long time, went with him. The intimate birthday party was full of luxury.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Peppermint Parties (@peppermintparties)

Advertisement

He has 1.6 million followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials Fitrat, Barzakh, Hamain Aazma, Kahan Hai Tu, Shor Macha, Hamesha, Satrangi, and many more.

Also Read

Here is why Bilal Lashari choose Fawad Khan over Shaan in “The Legend of Maula Jatt”
Here is why Bilal Lashari choose Fawad Khan over Shaan in “The Legend of Maula Jatt”

"The Legend of Maula Jatt" which has become the most popular movie...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Jennifer Lopez will do anything to protect her relationship with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez will do anything to protect her relationship with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston turns on her Christmas mood
Jennifer Aniston turns on her Christmas mood
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Indiana Jones Role
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Indiana Jones Role
Zooey Deschanel Is Returning to TV in an Unexpected Way
Zooey Deschanel Is Returning to TV in an Unexpected Way
Princess Anne, Prince Edward to represent King Charles III as per law
Princess Anne, Prince Edward to represent King Charles III as per law
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story