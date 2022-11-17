Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WATCH: Imran Ashraf’s son Roham give him a cute surprise

WATCH: Imran Ashraf’s son Roham give him a cute surprise

Articles
Advertisement
WATCH: Imran Ashraf’s son Roham give him a cute surprise

Imran Ashraf shares heart melting video with his son Roham

Advertisement

Imran Ashraf recently parted ways with Kiran Ashfaque. It has been confirmed that the pair have officially separated, confirming prior suspicions that they had already done so. Their top priority right now is Roham Imran, the child from the previous marriage.

In Pakistani society, which is not very accepting of them and requires them to cope with the full ramifications of a failed marriage, Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is going through some of the same problems as other divorced women. Kiran and Imran were not a couple that would frequently post about one another; they kept their private life private throughout their marriage. Even the information about the divorce was made public after everything was resolved. At the moment, Kiran is living an ordinary life and publishing whatever she likes.

Recently, Imran posted a cute video of his son Roham giving him a sweet surprise and he captured it on his camera which he shared with his fans on Instagram.

Have a look at what is it:

Advertisement

Also Read

Kiran Ashfaque finally responds to trolls after divorce with Imran Ashraf
Kiran Ashfaque finally responds to trolls after divorce with Imran Ashraf

Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar recently divorced. The couple's separation...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Pictures - Saba Faisal And Seemi Pasha Performed Umrah
Pictures - Saba Faisal And Seemi Pasha Performed Umrah
Kamran Akmal Discusses About Difficult Days & Controversies of Umar Akmal
Kamran Akmal Discusses About Difficult Days & Controversies of Umar Akmal
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story