Edition: English
Watch: Iqra Aziz wins hearts with new viral video

Articles
Watch: Iqra Aziz wins hearts with new viral video

  • The Jhooti actress posted a video of herself with the Punjabi song.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, and many more.
Iqra is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in the showbiz industry. With her outstanding performances in Pakistani films and television dramas, she has won millions of hearts.

The Jhooti actress posted a new video of herself with the Punjabi song ‘Punjabi Jachde’ from the upcoming movie ‘Kulche Chole’ playing in the background.

 

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Iqra has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

Iqra Aziz announces she will no longer be working with Feroze Khan
Iqra Aziz announces she will no longer be working with Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan Khan's divorce case spread on...

