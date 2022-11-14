Advertisement
Watch: Jannat Mirza's new video goes viral

Watch: Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral

Articles
Watch: Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral

Watch: Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral

Jannat Mirza is the most famous Pakistani tik toker. She got famous from the videos she used to upload on the social networking site Tik Tok. She continues to win the hearts of millions of her fans.

This time around, Jannat enthralled the fans with a new video in which she looked beautiful. She captioned her post, “Imran Khan.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

In terms of her professional career, Mirza recently made her cinematic debut in the recently released Lollywood film Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

