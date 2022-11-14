Watch: Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral

Jannat Mirza is the most famous Pakistani tik toker. She got famous from the videos she used to upload on the social networking site Tik Tok. She continues to win the hearts of millions of her fans.

This time around, Jannat enthralled the fans with a new video in which she looked beautiful. She captioned her post, “Imran Khan.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_) Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

In terms of her professional career, Mirza recently made her cinematic debut in the recently released Lollywood film Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

Also Read Jannat Mirza treats fans with her new TikTok video Jannat Mirza is a popular TikToker of Pakistan. She has a huge...