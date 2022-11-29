Watch: Karisma Kapoor brings back Le Gayi dance steps at wedding party

A video of actor Karisma Kapoor dancing has been found online, and it will make anyone nostalgic. She danced to Le Gayi, her famous song from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai. The video looks like it was taken at a wedding party.

In the video, Karisma did a great job with the song’s hook. She danced with fun facial expressions and could be seen singing along with the music. She wore a long black dress and had her hair tied back. She was also with a close friend who appeared to be the bride.

Karisma Kapoor’s first movie was Prem Qaidi, which came out in 1991. She is the daughter of Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. She was the first member of the famous Kapoor family to act in a movie, and she became everyone’s favourite star in the 1990s.

One of her most popular movies, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, is about a love triangle between Karisma, Madhuri Dixit, and Shah Rukh Khan. It was the most successful movie of 1997. It was directed by Yash Chopra. This year, it turned 25. Karisma Kapoor had posted pictures from the film sets to mark the occasion. She wrote “Memories that last forever.’ under each one.

