Watch: Muneeb Butt got a new job!

Watch: Muneeb Butt got a new job!

Watch: Muneeb Butt got a new job!

Watch: Muneeb Butt got a new job!

The heart-robbed actor Muneeb Butt is one of Lollywood’s most popular celebrities. He never missed an opportunity to be in touch with his fans, from vacations to events, his Instagram feed is adored by the entertaining videos.

Recently, a hilarious video of Muneeb went viral on social media, in which he is seen taking out orange juice and enjoying it while his friend is making his video.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. His admirers reacted positively after his video went viral.

Muneeb Butt and his wife Aiman Khan are a powerful couple that we all adore. Millions of people adore the couple and their adorable baby Amal Muneeb. The couple always shares memories from significant events and vacations.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

