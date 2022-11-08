Watch: Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share BTS video

Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share a BTS video.

Neelam Muneer is a stunning Pakistani actress who is also incredibly industrious and skilled. The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people. Her followers want to see her in front of the camera. Her latest successful dramas are proof that she is one of Pakistan’s most popular and adored actors.

Muneer is known for her leading role in several television serials including Thoda sa Aasmaan, Umm e Kulsoom, Aankh Macholi, Meri Saheli Meri Humjoli, Daray Daray Naina, Meri Subha Ka Sitara, Mere Meherbaan, Shehr e Dil Ke Darwazai, Rang Laga, and many more.

Taking to Instagram, the Alvida actor and the Aankh Macholi actress shared fun BTS videos and pictures from their shooting schedule.

