Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share BTS video

Watch: Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share BTS video

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share BTS video

Watch: Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share BTS video

Advertisement
  • Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share a BTS video.
  • Muneer is known for her leading role in several television serials including Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Umm e Kulsoom, and many more.
  • Neelam is a stunning Pakistani actress who is also incredibly industrious and skilled.
Advertisement

Neelam Muneer is a stunning Pakistani actress who is also incredibly industrious and skilled. The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people. Her followers want to see her in front of the camera. Her latest successful dramas are proof that she is one of Pakistan’s most popular and adored actors.

Muneer is known for her leading role in several television serials including Thoda sa Aasmaan, Umm e Kulsoom, Aankh Macholi, Meri Saheli Meri Humjoli, Daray Daray Naina, Meri Subha Ka Sitara, Mere Meherbaan, Shehr e Dil Ke Darwazai, Rang Laga, and many more.

Taking to Instagram, the Alvida actor and the Aankh Macholi actress shared fun BTS videos and pictures from their shooting schedule.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official)

Advertisement

Also Read

Throwback: Top 5 Neelam Muneer viral dance videos
Throwback: Top 5 Neelam Muneer viral dance videos

Neelum Muneer is a talented Pakistani actor who has established herself in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles and Prince William are said to have declined Prince Harry's request
King Charles and Prince William are said to have declined Prince Harry's request
Salim Khan adds Helen's name to his daughter's wedding invitation
Salim Khan adds Helen's name to his daughter's wedding invitation
Malala Yousafzai commits to assist Iranian and Afghan women
Malala Yousafzai commits to assist Iranian and Afghan women
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles' Coronation on one condition
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles' Coronation on one condition
Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film
Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story