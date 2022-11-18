Advertisement
Watch: Neha Bhasin dances at her 40th birthday bash

Neha Bhasin is an Indian singer and songwriter. She is well-known as a playback singer in Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood, as well as for her own Indian pop and Punjabi folk music songs.

Neha Bhasin is a bold and expressive singer, and her 40th birthday party was the same way. Neha’s good friend Raqesh Bapat posted a video from the party showing her dancing wildly on a table. Neha grooved to some of the most popular songs and danced like there was no tomorrow. She wore a white bralette top and a thigh-high slit skirt. Raqesh Bapat, who was one of the people invited, shared the video.

Wishing Neha, Raqesh wrote in his Instagram story, “Happy birthday my crazy baby. Stay crazy, stay blessed @nehabhasin4u.”

