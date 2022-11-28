Watch: Neha Marda talks about her pregnancy journey

Neha Marda took to Instagram and shared a video.

Neha Marda shared a video of herself on Instagram in which she talked about what it’s really like to be pregnant. She also wrote down important things a woman who is pregnant might need while she is pregnant. Thursday, she shared a picture from her maternity photoshoot and the news that she and her husband Ayushman Agrawal were expecting a child.

Sharing the video on Instagram, She wrote, “Pregnancy Expectations Vs Reality (sleeping face emoji). Being pregnant, though wonderful comes with quite a few discomforts, aches and pains. There are a few essential items you need that will make the experience more healthy and comfortable. But sometimes the long list of pregnancy must-haves can seem a little daunting.”

“Yes, you are only preggers for 9 months and you don’t want to go overboard with spending and stocking up, so here a few items that helped us get through pregnancy with ease without costing a fortune.” She gave a list of the essentials and wrote, “You need: prenatal medicines, bra extenders, maternity clothes, maternity leggings to support the belly, intense moisturiser for that stretching skin, nursing bras, flat comfortable sandals, Ginger candy/ choorans, healthy snacks for those craving, pregnancy pillow, water bottle, belly support band, pregnancy books.”

“However, don’t feel the need to buy something just because it is mentioned here. See what you need and then invest wisely. Save this & use the paper arrow to share it with a mom-to-be. What did I miss here? Would you like to add something else to this list that helped us in our pregnancy?”

